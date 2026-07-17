Once again, the former Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is available in the NBA free agency market.

After spending the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Sacramento Kings, Westbrook is planning to keep his career rolling.

While there were some rumblings about Westbrook potentially sticking around with the Kings beyond last year’s run, Sacramento hasn’t shown a ton of interest in retaining the former MVP.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, that isn’t expected to change.

Ex-Nuggets Star Gets Notable Update In NBA Free Agency

“At this point, no disrespect to Russell Westbrook, but I haven’t heard that the Kings would want him back really in any fashion,” Jake Fischer said on a Bleacher Report live stream, according to BasketNews.

“I do believe that Sacramento has 15 full roster spots right now. I don’t think they are looking to really move a lot of furniture around to make an opening for Russell Westbrook to come back.”

The idea is that the Kings have a young guard entering the picture in Darius Acuff. Perhaps, the 37-year-old could serve as a valuable mentor for Sacramento’s first-round pick.

But at the end of the day, Westbrook is still able to produce on heavy minutes at this stage of his career. He could end up simply taking away minutes.

Last season, Westbrook appeared in 64 games, with 58 of his appearances being starts. The veteran guard produced an average of 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. He shot 42.7% from the field and 33.8% from three.

Does A Nuggets Reunion Make Sense?

The Nuggets had a fan-favorite in Westbrook during his lone run with the team. In 2024-2025, Westbrook produced 13.3 points per game, along with 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

While Westbrook had a player option to return for the past season, he revealed that the Nuggets wanted him to move on.

The chances of a reunion happening are slim. The latest free agency news surrounding the Nuggets are focused on three goals: luring in LeBron James, retaining Peyton Watson, and finding competition for Jonas Valanciunas’ replacement.