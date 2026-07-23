DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 08: Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Ball Arena on November 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
While spending the 2025-2026 NBA season on a rebuilding Brooklyn Nets team, former Denver Nuggets sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. was often viewed as a notable trade target for contending squads.
As the 2026 NBA offseason plays out, several teams are keeping an eye on Porter’s future. However, don’t count on the Golden State Warriors to be in that mix.
Ex-Nuggets Star Gets Shocking News From Warriors
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 26: Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts to a call during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on February 26, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Golden State needed an upgrade or two ahead of what they hoped to be a long playoff run. But O’Connor wrote on July 22 that the Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr “didn’t want” Porter in February.
As a result, “there is little reason to believe he would want him now,” the insider added.
Don’t Rule Out Another Michael Porter Jr. Trade
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 01: Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on March 01, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
The Nuggets wanted to do something different for the 2025-2026 season.
After six years of having Porter on the roster, the Nuggets targeted Cam Johnson, who was thriving with the Brooklyn Nets.
Porter wrapped up his run with the Nuggets after averaging 16.2 points (40.6% from three), 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks the ball during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on January 23, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
When he got to Brooklyn, Porter moved up the pecking order and looked like an All-Star for 52 games.
During his stretch in Brooklyn last year, Porter produced 24.2 points per game, while shooting 36.3% from deep. He also came down with 7.1 rebounds and dished out 3.0 assists per game.
Porter has made it clear that he is embracing the rebuild of the Nets. He would stay with the team, but of course, he’s going to want financial security. After making $40.8 million during this upcoming season, Porter is going to become a free agent.
Extension talks will go down between Porter and the Nets this offseason. If the ex-Nuggets star doesn’t get a new deal done, he’ll be a name to watch for contenders to scoop him up.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
While spending the 2025-2026 NBA season on a rebuilding Brooklyn Nets team, former Denver Nuggets sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. was often viewed as a notable trade target for contending squads. As the 2026 NBA offseason plays out, several teams are keeping an eye on Porter’s future. However, don’t count on the Golden State Warriors to […]