While spending the 2025-2026 NBA season on a rebuilding Brooklyn Nets team, former Denver Nuggets sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. was often viewed as a notable trade target for contending squads.

As the 2026 NBA offseason plays out, several teams are keeping an eye on Porter’s future. However, don’t count on the Golden State Warriors to be in that mix.

Ex-Nuggets Star Gets Shocking News From Warriors

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, Porter was floated as a potential Warriors trade target before the 2026 NBA trade deadline.

Golden State needed an upgrade or two ahead of what they hoped to be a long playoff run. But O’Connor wrote on July 22 that the Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr “didn’t want” Porter in February.

As a result, “there is little reason to believe he would want him now,” the insider added.

Don’t Rule Out Another Michael Porter Jr. Trade

The Nuggets wanted to do something different for the 2025-2026 season.

After six years of having Porter on the roster, the Nuggets targeted Cam Johnson, who was thriving with the Brooklyn Nets.

Porter wrapped up his run with the Nuggets after averaging 16.2 points (40.6% from three), 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

When he got to Brooklyn, Porter moved up the pecking order and looked like an All-Star for 52 games.

During his stretch in Brooklyn last year, Porter produced 24.2 points per game, while shooting 36.3% from deep. He also came down with 7.1 rebounds and dished out 3.0 assists per game.

Porter has made it clear that he is embracing the rebuild of the Nets. He would stay with the team, but of course, he’s going to want financial security. After making $40.8 million during this upcoming season, Porter is going to become a free agent.

Extension talks will go down between Porter and the Nets this offseason. If the ex-Nuggets star doesn’t get a new deal done, he’ll be a name to watch for contenders to scoop him up.