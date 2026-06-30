Heading into NBA free agency, the Denver Nuggets prepared to lose one of their key veterans.

Tim Hardaway Jr. joined the Nuggets just last summer, but it appears he’s going to switch teams for the third offseason in a row.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Hardaway is going to join the Miami Heat for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Denver Nuggets Get Final NBA Free Agency Decision From Tim Hardaway Jr.

“Free agent sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. will be signing with the Miami Heat to provide the organization with the spacing needed for Giannis Antetokounmpo, league sources tell me,” Haynes wrote on X on Tuesday, June 30.

In the days leading up to free agency, it was becoming clear that Hardaway was a flight risk. The Miami Heat were the clear frontrunners to snatch up the veteran sharpshooter.

Sure enough, that is where Hardaway is headed. He is going to be a key role player on the team that recently won the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Hardaway’s deal is for one season. It is worth $6.5 million.

Tim Hardaway Jr’s Nuggets Run

On July 10, 2025, the Nuggets signed Hardaway to a minimum deal. His one season with the Nuggets was impressive.

In 80 games for the Nuggets, Hardaway averaged 40.7% from three. He attempted 6.9 threes per game. He was one of the top three-point scorers in the league.

In addition, Hardaway was in the conversation for being the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. After posting averages of 13.5 points, 1.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds, Hardaway was a finalist for the award. He finished third.

In the playoffs, Hardaway averaged 23.3 minutes off the bench. He shot 34.8% from three and scored 10.8 points per game.

Considering the Nuggets’ financial situation, they were expected to make some key changes. Hardaway’s exit is far from a shock at this point.