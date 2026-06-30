DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 08: Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates a three-pointer against the Indiana Pacers in the second half at Ball Arena on November 8, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Getty Images)
Heading into NBA free agency, the Denver Nuggets prepared to lose one of their key veterans.
Tim Hardaway Jr. joined the Nuggets just last summer, but it appears he’s going to switch teams for the third offseason in a row.
Denver Nuggets Get Final NBA Free Agency Decision From Tim Hardaway Jr.
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 24: Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Denver Nuggets reacts during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 24, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 125-123. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
“Free agent sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. will be signing with the Miami Heat to provide the organization with the spacing needed for Giannis Antetokounmpo, league sources tell me,” Haynes wrote on X on Tuesday, June 30.
In the days leading up to free agency, it was becoming clear that Hardaway was a flight risk. The Miami Heat were the clear frontrunners to snatch up the veteran sharpshooter.
GettyMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – MARCH 18: Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Denver Nuggets looks to take a shot against Taylor Hendricks #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at FedExForum on March 18, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Sure enough, that is where Hardaway is headed. He is going to be a key role player on the team that recently won the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.
GettyDENVER, CO – MARCH 29: Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates scoring a three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena on March 29, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
On July 10, 2025, the Nuggets signed Hardaway to a minimum deal. His one season with the Nuggets was impressive.
In 80 games for the Nuggets, Hardaway averaged 40.7% from three. He attempted 6.9 threes per game. He was one of the top three-point scorers in the league.
In addition, Hardaway was in the conversation for being the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. After posting averages of 13.5 points, 1.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds, Hardaway was a finalist for the award. He finished third.
In the playoffs, Hardaway averaged 23.3 minutes off the bench. He shot 34.8% from three and scored 10.8 points per game.
Considering the Nuggets’ financial situation, they were expected to make some key changes. Hardaway’s exit is far from a shock at this point.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Heading into NBA free agency, the Denver Nuggets prepared to lose one of their key veterans. Tim Hardaway Jr. joined the Nuggets just last summer, but it appears he’s going to switch teams for the third offseason in a row. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Hardaway is going to join the Miami Heat for […]