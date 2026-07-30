Former Denver Nuggets Champion Still A Free Agent

After spending the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown hit the free agency market.

One month in, Brown is still searching for his next landing spot.

The 29-year-old just wrapped up his second stint with the Nuggets.

Bruce Brown’s Denver Nuggets Stint

When the Nuggets brought Brown on board for the 2022-2023 NBA season, they rolled him out for 80 games (31 starts).

At the time, Brown averaged 28.5 minutes per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and knocking down 35.8% of his shots from three.

The veteran wing posted averages of 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

After a 20-game postseason run, which ended with a championship victory, Brown hit the free agency market. He inked a two-year deal with the Indiana Pacers.

During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Brown was traded to the Toronto Raptors. In the following season, Brown was moved to the New Orleans Pelicans.

When Brown hit the free agency market once again in 2025, he inked a one-year contract with the Nuggets, hoping to repeat the same success he had in 2023. Unfortunately, that’s not how the season played out for Denver. They lost in round one.

On a personal level, Brown appeared in all 82 games, which is a plus. He appeared in 24.4 minutes per game. The veteran shot 47.5% from the field and knocked down 38.5% from deep, to produce 7.9 points per game.

He still brings value to the table for a winning club, but teams seem to be waiting until deeper into the offseason before giving the two-time Nugget a call.