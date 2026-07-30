Former Denver Nuggets Champion Still A Free Agent

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 27: A detail of the Denver Nuggets logo on a player's short during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
After spending the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown hit the free agency market.
One month in, Brown is still searching for his next landing spot.
The 29-year-old just wrapped up his second stint with the Nuggets.
Bruce Brown’s Denver Nuggets Stint
GettySALT LAKE CITY, UT – APRIL 1: Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets argues a call with NBA Referree Pat O’Connell #90 during the second half of the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on April 1, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
When the Nuggets brought Brown on board for the 2022-2023 NBA season, they rolled him out for 80 games (31 starts).
At the time, Brown averaged 28.5 minutes per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and knocking down 35.8% of his shots from three.
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 11: Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets grabs a rebound in front of Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half at Ball Arena on January 11, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
The veteran wing posted averages of 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
After a 20-game postseason run, which ended with a championship victory, Brown hit the free agency market. He inked a two-year deal with the Indiana Pacers.
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 21: Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets drives the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
When Brown hit the free agency market once again in 2025, he inked a one-year contract with the Nuggets, hoping to repeat the same success he had in 2023. Unfortunately, that’s not how the season played out for Denver. They lost in round one.
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts on defense behind Bruce Brown #11 during a 130-116 Denver Nuggets win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on November 12, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
On a personal level, Brown appeared in all 82 games, which is a plus. He appeared in 24.4 minutes per game. The veteran shot 47.5% from the field and knocked down 38.5% from deep, to produce 7.9 points per game.
He still brings value to the table for a winning club, but teams seem to be waiting until deeper into the offseason before giving the two-time Nugget a call.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
After spending the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown hit the free agency market. One month in, Brown is still searching for his next landing spot. The 29-year-old just wrapped up his second stint with the Nuggets. Bruce Brown’s Denver Nuggets Stint When the Nuggets brought Brown on board for the 2022-2023 […]