Hi, Subscriber

Nuggets Free Agency: 3 Possible Peyton Watson Threats Revealed

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets, Peyton Watson injury, Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
Getty
Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with fans after the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2026 in Washington, DC.

When it comes to Peyton Watson’s first NBA free agency, the Denver Nuggets hold a lot of leverage.

However, teams will get an opportunity to make offers. Since the Nuggets have a lot of roster reconstruction to do in order to make the financials work while improving the roster for 2026-2027, Peyton Watson’s suitors could price the Nuggets out.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks recently projected a possible contract for Watson in free agency. He included four best fits, which could expose the biggest threats to the Nuggets this summer.

Who Could Price Out The Nuggets?

Peyton Watson

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 21: Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls are a team that doesn’t envision a playoff run in 2026-2027, but could certainly use a high-upside veteran who is on the younger side.

Watson is just 23 with 225 games under his belt over four years. Marks projects a possible $90 million deal over four years for Watson. The Bulls might not contend in year one, but a lot can change in a year.

Peyton Watson, Aaron Gordon, Nuggets

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 22: Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with Aaron Gordon #32 after a play against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

When it comes to the Brooklyn Nets, they are another team in a rebuilding situation. They have a motivated Michael Porter Jr., who is sold on the long-term vision and a vocal supporter of Watson’s. The Bulls and the Nets don’t offer a competitive vision off the bat, but Watson should have a goal to land the biggest deal possible, as it’s his first major contract.

Then, there’s the Los Angeles Lakers. They would obviously love to add the veteran guard, who is coming off a strong year. In 40 starts (54 games total), Watson shot 41.1% from three and averaged 14.6 points per game in 2025-2026. He also had averages of 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Nuggets Won’t Let Watson Go Easily

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets, Peyton Watson injury, Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

GettyPeyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with fans after the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Denver is surely a match threat for any interested Watson suitor.

After getting Watson, the 2022 30th overall pick, the Nuggets helped develop Watson into a valuable role player. They missed his services in the 2026 playoffs, where he would’ve had his biggest postseason role yet. The Nuggets will make a strong push to retain Watson next season, but there are surely going to be threats in the market.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments