Nuggets Free Agency: 3 Possible Peyton Watson Threats Revealed

When it comes to Peyton Watson’s first NBA free agency, the Denver Nuggets hold a lot of leverage.

However, teams will get an opportunity to make offers. Since the Nuggets have a lot of roster reconstruction to do in order to make the financials work while improving the roster for 2026-2027, Peyton Watson’s suitors could price the Nuggets out.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks recently projected a possible contract for Watson in free agency. He included four best fits, which could expose the biggest threats to the Nuggets this summer.

Who Could Price Out The Nuggets?

The Chicago Bulls are a team that doesn’t envision a playoff run in 2026-2027, but could certainly use a high-upside veteran who is on the younger side.

Watson is just 23 with 225 games under his belt over four years. Marks projects a possible $90 million deal over four years for Watson. The Bulls might not contend in year one, but a lot can change in a year.

When it comes to the Brooklyn Nets, they are another team in a rebuilding situation. They have a motivated Michael Porter Jr., who is sold on the long-term vision and a vocal supporter of Watson’s. The Bulls and the Nets don’t offer a competitive vision off the bat, but Watson should have a goal to land the biggest deal possible, as it’s his first major contract.

Then, there’s the Los Angeles Lakers. They would obviously love to add the veteran guard, who is coming off a strong year. In 40 starts (54 games total), Watson shot 41.1% from three and averaged 14.6 points per game in 2025-2026. He also had averages of 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Nuggets Won’t Let Watson Go Easily

Denver is surely a match threat for any interested Watson suitor.

After getting Watson, the 2022 30th overall pick, the Nuggets helped develop Watson into a valuable role player. They missed his services in the 2026 playoffs, where he would’ve had his biggest postseason role yet. The Nuggets will make a strong push to retain Watson next season, but there are surely going to be threats in the market.