Denver Nuggets Free Agent Finds New NBA Team

A Denver Nuggets NBA free agent has found a new home this offseason.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Jalen Pickett has agreed to join the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Per Scotto, the contract is a two-way deal. Pickett could play for the Clippers’ primary roster, while splitting time down in the NBA G League.

Jalen Pickett’s NBA Career

The 26-year-old point guard played his college ball at Penn State from 2021-2023.

During his final college season, Pickett appeared in 36 games, in which he was a full-time starter.

Seeing the court for 36.5 minutes per game, Pickett shot 51.1% from the field and knocked down 38.5% of his threes. He produced 17.9 points per game, along with 6.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

During the 2023 NBA Draft, Pickett was selected in the second round, No. 32 overall by the Indiana Pacers. His draft rights were traded to the Nuggets.

As a rookie, Pickett appeared in 27 games off the bench for 4.5 minutes per game. By year two, the guard played in 49 games, hitting on 42.8% of his shots from the field and knocking down 4.1 points per game.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Pickett played in 50 games. He started a career-high 18 matchups, seeing the court for 16.1 minutes per game.

The young veteran produced 5.2 points per game, while making 42.2% of his shots from the field and hitting on 38.6% of his threes. Pickett also dished out 2.3 assists per game and came down with 2.3 rebounds per game.