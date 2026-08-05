Denver Nuggets Free Agent Finds New NBA Team

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 29: Jalen Pickett of the Denver Nuggets fields questions during Media Day at Ball Arena on September 29, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 8: Jalen Pickett #24 and Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets high five after a dunk against the Indiana Pacers in the first half at Ball Arena on November 8, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Getty Images)
Per Scotto, the contract is a two-way deal. Pickett could play for the Clippers’ primary roster, while splitting time down in the NBA G League.
Jalen Pickett’s NBA Career
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 5: Jalen Pickett #24 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
The 26-year-old point guard played his college ball at Penn State from 2021-2023.
During his final college season, Pickett appeared in 36 games, in which he was a full-time starter.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 5: Jalen Pickett #24 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Seeing the court for 36.5 minutes per game, Pickett shot 51.1% from the field and knocked down 38.5% of his threes. He produced 17.9 points per game, along with 6.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds.
During the 2023 NBA Draft, Pickett was selected in the second round, No. 32 overall by the Indiana Pacers. His draft rights were traded to the Nuggets.
GettyVANCOUVER, CANADA – OCTOBER 6: Jalen Pickett #24 of the Denver Nuggets tries to get past Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half in a preseason NBA game at Rogers Arena on October 6, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty)
As a rookie, Pickett appeared in 27 games off the bench for 4.5 minutes per game. By year two, the guard played in 49 games, hitting on 42.8% of his shots from the field and knocking down 4.1 points per game.
During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Pickett played in 50 games. He started a career-high 18 matchups, seeing the court for 16.1 minutes per game.
The young veteran produced 5.2 points per game, while making 42.2% of his shots from the field and hitting on 38.6% of his threes. Pickett also dished out 2.3 assists per game and came down with 2.3 rebounds per game.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
A Denver Nuggets NBA free agent has found a new home this offseason. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Jalen Pickett has agreed to join the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season. Per Scotto, the contract is a two-way deal. Pickett could play for the Clippers’ primary roster, while splitting time down in […]