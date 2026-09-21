Nuggets’ Future Contract Situation Given a Bleak Outlook

The Denver Nuggets are still trying to chase the success they had in 2023. That was the year they won a title with a team centered around Nikola Jokic. The team is still centered around Jokic, but they haven’t had the same results.

Over the last few years, the Nuggets have tried to retool the team around Jokic and Jamal Murray. However, injuries have derailed their opportunities in the playoffs. Now, they are one of the most expensive teams in the league. Bleacher Report believes they have the worst contract situation in the NBA.

Nuggets Seen as Having the Worst Contract Situation in the NBA

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Denver has the worst contract situation in the league. He believes the future of the team is centered around whether or not they can get Jokic to commit to a long-term deal.

“Will Jokić follow the same path, pushing the Nuggets to trade him or walk as a free agent next July, when he can opt out of his final year at $62.8 million? Or if he re-signs with Denver on a long-term contract, can the franchise rejuvenate around him?” Pincus asks.

Right now, the Nuggets are the second-most expensive roster in the league. That’s even after trading Peyton Watson, who was sent to Cleveland. They had to make that decision after signing Christian Braun to a long-term extension, as they only had enough money for one of them.

Pincus also notes the future draft capital that Denver has to give up limits the ability for the franchise to improve via a trade, even if they could find salaries that match.

“Denver may find a trade with that selection, but the franchise still owes three firsts to the Oklahoma City Thunder (two) and the Brooklyn Nets. Outside of swaps and the Cavaliers‘ selection in 2031, the Nuggets have 4-5 seconds to offer,” Pincus writes.

Denver has to Figure Out How to Stay Healthy

The only way to make the contract situation work out is to keep the team healthy. The Nuggets have only had Aaron Gordon healthy for one postseason run, and that was during the title run. However, he is too important a player for them to be able to replace in the playoffs.

Murray has struggled in the playoffs in the last couple of seasons, as well. Jokic continues to be the best offensive player in basketball. Last season, Denver had the best offense in the league. As long as Jokic is able to stay healthy, that likely won’t change this season.

The Nuggets likely won’t have the ability to change the roster much at the trade deadline if things don’t go well, so they are stuck with the roster they have. They might be able to trade themselves out of the second apron, but getting a better team seems unlikely.