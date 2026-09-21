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Nuggets’ Future Contract Situation Given a Bleak Outlook

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 30: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts during the third quarter of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on April 30, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets are still trying to chase the success they had in 2023. That was the year they won a title with a team centered around Nikola Jokic. The team is still centered around Jokic, but they haven’t had the same results.

Over the last few years, the Nuggets have tried to retool the team around Jokic and Jamal Murray. However, injuries have derailed their opportunities in the playoffs. Now, they are one of the most expensive teams in the league. Bleacher Report believes they have the worst contract situation in the NBA.

GettyDenver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic drives the ball in a game. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Nuggets Seen as Having the Worst Contract Situation in the NBA

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Denver has the worst contract situation in the league. He believes the future of the team is centered around whether or not they can get Jokic to commit to a long-term deal.

“Will Jokić follow the same path, pushing the Nuggets to trade him or walk as a free agent next July, when he can opt out of his final year at $62.8 million? Or if he re-signs with Denver on a long-term contract, can the franchise rejuvenate around him?” Pincus asks.

Right now, the Nuggets are the second-most expensive roster in the league. That’s even after trading Peyton Watson, who was sent to Cleveland. They had to make that decision after signing Christian Braun to a long-term extension, as they only had enough money for one of them.

Pincus also notes the future draft capital that Denver has to give up limits the ability for the franchise to improve via a trade, even if they could find salaries that match.

“Denver may find a trade with that selection, but the franchise still owes three firsts to the Oklahoma City Thunder (two) and the Brooklyn Nets. Outside of swaps and the Cavaliers‘ selection in 2031, the Nuggets have 4-5 seconds to offer,” Pincus writes.

GettyDenver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray shoots the ball in a game. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Denver has to Figure Out How to Stay Healthy

The only way to make the contract situation work out is to keep the team healthy. The Nuggets have only had Aaron Gordon healthy for one postseason run, and that was during the title run. However, he is too important a player for them to be able to replace in the playoffs.

Murray has struggled in the playoffs in the last couple of seasons, as well. Jokic continues to be the best offensive player in basketball. Last season, Denver had the best offense in the league. As long as Jokic is able to stay healthy, that likely won’t change this season.

The Nuggets likely won’t have the ability to change the roster much at the trade deadline if things don’t go well, so they are stuck with the roster they have. They might be able to trade themselves out of the second apron, but getting a better team seems unlikely.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

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Nuggets’ Future Contract Situation Given a Bleak Outlook

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