The Denver Nuggets have been linked to LeBron James frequently enough not to rule them out of his market entirely.

But the reality is that the Nuggets seem to be far down the line of the King’s desired destinations. Perhaps that’s a mistake.

The Ringer’s Michael Pina wrote up a strong case for LeBron to join the Nuggets in NBA free agency in 2026, where he’s expected to sign a short-term deal with a team.

Being limited in what they can do with their roster, the Nuggets would certainly be adding the best option available to them with the 41-year-old superstar.

Denver Nuggets Get Strong Case To Lure In LeBron James

What is it about the Nuggets that makes so much sense for LeBron?

Mainly, it’s about his fit with Nikola Jokic.

“Jokic’s genius can enhance just about anyone in the league. He touches the ball a ton but doesn’t dominate it unless the defense leaves him no choice (and is willing to get torched one-on-one),” Pina wrote.

“That would keep LeBron engaged at all times, unlike when he played with Luka Doncic. There’d be no on-court conflict or awkward redundancies. They’d spot cracks in the opposition, thrust a crowbar in to pry every advantage loose, and feast in the open floor.”

While the Nuggets wouldn’t suddenly turn into a defensive powerhouse with the presence of LeBron, Pina states that the “size, savvy, and muscle” would be a plus addition on that side, no matter what.

“[Nikola Jokic] is the only player alive whose skill set could extend LeBron’s career without diluting everything the all-time scoring leader has left,” Pina added.

“It’d be an invigorating, frictionless partnership inside a tried-and-true system. Everybody wins. Everybody has fun. Everybody would watch.”

Which Way Is LeBron Leaning?

The more that LeBron James’ free agency run gets discussed by insiders and analysts, the less you hear about Denver’s involvement.

While Pina’s case for a LeBron-Jokic pairing is a strong one, there are simply other teams out there with better standing.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a star-studded roster, which includes Donovan Mitchell and likely James Harden. The Miami Heat just picked up Giannis Antetokounmpo to pair with Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins.

Over in Golden State, the Warriors still have Steph Curry and could get Draymond Green back. Then, the Philadelphia 76ers have Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and recently added Jaylen Brown.

Two of those teams would serve as reunions, which makes sense for the legendary 41-year-old, who is clearly on his way out soon.

But it truly is hard to overlook the Nuggets. Beyond Jokic, they have an intriguing roster. Jamal Murray is often forgotten, but he’s a recent All-Star who proved he could thrive during a championship run.

Aaron Gordon is another notable player who proved that when healthy, he’s one of the top complementary role players on a title-caliber team. Assuming Peyton Watson returns, the Nuggets would retain one of the most intriguing young free agents in the game.

The ball is in the King’s court. If he wants the Nuggets, he’s got them. It makes sense on paper, but the final choice can’t be guessed at this time.