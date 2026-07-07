Nuggets Given Hopeful Update in Pursuit of LeBron James

The Denver Nuggets typically aren’t a team that prominent free agents consider. Usually, they build their team through the draft and through trades. That is how they were able to assemble a roster that helped them win the title in 2023.

This summer, things have changed in that regard. Denver is hoping to land LeBron James. James has decided to play elsewhere after playing the last eight years in Los Angeles. Now, he will be considering several teams as a possible destination for the final chapter of his career.

Denver isn’t considered the favorite, but they still believe that they are in it for his services.

Nuggets Believe They Can Sign LeBron James

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Nuggets remain convinced they truly have a chance to sign James.

“Team sources say they truly believe they’re still in it, though they also admit that they’re as in the dark about what might happen next as everyone else. Or close to it, anyway,” Amick wrote.

This comes on the heels of a report that other teams are convinced that he will sign in Cleveland. It doesn’t appear that the Nuggets feel that way. They still think that they can bring him in. However, they would only be able to sign him to the veteran’s minimum, which is worth $3.9 million.

If James is looking to make more money, the Nuggets are not going to be his best option. However, they believe a relatively short flight back to Los Angeles helps their case, as James’ family is expected to remain in LA. That short flight allows him to see his family often.

While Chris Haynes doesn’t expect James to fully consider Denver, those within the organization maintain confidence that they are still in this race. James would become a great piece next to Nikola Jokic, as he would be able to help Denver be a more dangerous offensive team.

The Nuggets Could Become a Second Apron Tax Team

Next season, Denver could become one of the most expensive teams in the league. That is why James would only be able to sign a veteran minimum contract. If they bring back Peyton Watson, they would likely become a team in the second apron of the luxury tax.

Denver’s ownership has not indicated any sort of spending mandate that needs to be followed, which is why they realistically could become one of the teams in the second apron of the luxury tax. That would certainly keep them from having future flexibility with building the roster.

James’ decision is not going to come anytime soon. With most of the big moves done early in free agency, James is afforded the opportunity to wait as long as he wants to sign with a team. His free agency won’t come with a large price tag, so teams shouldn’t be held up from doing business.