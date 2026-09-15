Denver Nuggets Get Good Aaron Gordon News Ahead of New Season

The Denver Nuggets didn’t have a healthy Aaron Gordon last season.

Gordon played in just 36 games due to a couple of right hamstring injuries. He also appeared in just three games in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves because of calf tightness.

The 30-year-old forward also dealt with a left hamstring injury in Game 7 of the 2025 Western Conference semifinals. He played through it as the Nuggets came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Denver Nuggets Get Aaron Gordon Injury Update

Speaking to reporters during his youth camp, Aaron Gordon opened up about his recovery from his calf injury from this year’s playoffs.

“I did a lot of soul-searching and training, so I got my mind right and my body right,” Gordon said via DNVR Sports. “I’m ready to go.”

It’s good news for the Denver Nuggets that Aaron Gordon will be entering the season fully healthy. They can’t afford Gordon to have any setbacks following the departure of Peyton Watson this summer.

Watson picked up the slack for Denver last season when Gordon went down twice, though he also suffered his own hamstring issues. He now plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers after a sign-and-trade.

Gordon on Peyton Watson’s Departure

In the same media availability during his youth camp, Aaron Gordon also talked about Peyton Watson’s exit this offseason.

Gordon felt happy about Watson’s decision because he deserved his new four-year contract. He also considers him a close friend and has no ill feelings toward him.

“That’s my dawg, but it’s deeper than basketball with Peyton and I,” Gordon said via DNVR Nuggets. “Our families members go to the same church. Peyton’s just like my brother. I’m happy for him, the situation that he’s in. Obviously, we would’ve loved to have him, but it worked out the way it should’ve. That it was supposed to.”

Gordon was the first teammate Watson thanked in his farewell message to the Nuggets fanbase on Instagram.

Watson also called him his “big brother.”

Nuggets This Offseason

The Denver Nuggets were not the most active team this offseason, as per NBA.com. Their main priority was to re-sign Peyton Watson, but they were limited financially and were unable to give the player the contract he wanted.

Nevertheless, the Nuggets were able to secure Tyus Jones and Spencer Jones to new contracts. They also signed free agents DeMar DeRozan, Alpha Diallo and Marvin Bagley III to keep their depth.

In terms of departure, Watson wasn’t the only player to switch jerseys this summer. Tim Hardaway Jr. joined the Miami Heat, while Jonas Valanciunas returned to Lithuania after getting waived.