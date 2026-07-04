The Denver Nuggets are among many NBA teams to inquire about the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward, LeBron James.

Although early rumors suggested that LeBron was strongly considering a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers or joining the Golden State Warriors for the first time in his career, James’ reps opened up the lines to everybody.

Cleveland and Golden State still have a strong standing in the race for LeBron James. According to the NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nuggets believe that they are near the front of the line as well.

Denver Nuggets Get Encouraging LeBron James Update In NBA Free Agency

“The Sixers, Nuggets and Timberwolves, league sources say, all still believe that they are in this race to some degree and getting legitimate consideration from James and his camp alongside the Cavaliers, Warriors and Heat,” Stein wrote.

The Nuggets have an impressive roster on paper, headlined by the veteran center, Nikola Jokic.

Although the Nuggets underwhelmed in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, by losing in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets are still going to be viewed as one of the Western Conference’s top teams as long as they have the Jokic-Murray duo in place.

Denver Nuggets’ Recent History

Before the 2-4 loss against the Wolves in 2026, the Nuggets had back-to-back second-round exits.

Prior to those series losses, the Nuggets were crowned the NBA Champions in 2023. On their way to the title victory, the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves, Suns, and the Heat.

While some of the other rosters involved in the LeBron market might have more appeal on paper after recent moves, the Nuggets have the most recent championship among teams such as the Warriors, Cavaliers, Sixers, and Timberwolves.

The Nuggets were expected to make some notable moves this offseason in order to get some unfavorable contracts off the books, while looking to retain Peyton Watson on a long-term deal. So far, they’ve had a quiet offseason.

While acquiring James might not cost a lot for the team he ultimately chooses, it would be a major splash for Denver if they came out on top of that sweepstakes.

LeBron James’ Lakers Run

LeBron James just wrapped up an eight-year run with the Lakers.

During that stretch, he played in 479 games, averaging 25.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.9 assists.

In 2025-2026, James struggled with some minor setbacks, but he still managed to play in 60 games. James shot 51.3% from the field, averaging 20.9 points per game. In addition to his scoring, James dished out 7.2 assists per game and came down with 6.1 rebounds per game.