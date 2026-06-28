Denver Nuggets Receive Good News About Nikola Jokic Future

The Denver Nuggets have been the team of Nikola Jokic for the better part of the past decade. This offseason, there had been concerns about his future with the team, considering reports that he is willing to delay signing an extension with the team.

However, those concerns are now laid to rest. According to Hoops Hype’s Mike Scotto, Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP and many regarded as the best player in the world, has reiterated his desire to stay for the long term with the Nuggets.

“Despite the possibility of Nikola Jokic holding off on extension talks for now, per The Stein Line, Jokic has reiterated a desire to stay long-term in Denver in recent talks, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported. “If Jokic waits until next summer, he’s eligible for an additional year on an extension, which should be noted.”

Nikola Jokic Can Sign A Supermax Extension With The Denver Nuggets

Jokic is eligible for a four-year, supermax contract extension worth upwards of $280 million. He is currently under contract through the 2026-27 season and holds a player option for the 2027-2028 NBA season.

Yet, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Jokic is considering delaying his contract extension for a second consecutive offseason.

Postponing the extension keeps his options open and allows him to evaluate the franchise’s long-term roster moves before committing to a new supermax deal.

These Jokic delays are concerning for the Nuggets, as it provides them uncertainty as he could reach free agency as early as 2027. A delay would also make Jokic a target of offseason rumors.

Jokic averaged a triple-double of 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game across 65 appearances in the 2025-2026 season. He led the entire NBA in both rebounds and assists per game.

However, the Nuggets lost in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games.

Nuggets President Says Everything Is On The Table, Except Letting Go Of Nikola Jokic

The Nuggets front office has made it known that Nikola Jokic is the only untouchable piece in the team’s roster this offseason.

According to the Nuggets’ team president Josh Kroenke, Jokic will not be traded to any other team.

“I think everything’s on the table, outside of trading Nikola,” Kroenke said, following the team’s first-round loss to the Timberwolves.

Kroenke regretted the team’s health issues in their 2025-2026 campaign, which he said held them back, especially in the playoffs.

“I think this season was, in a lot of ways, the season that never was, because this group never fully got a chance to show any kind of rhythm,” Kroenke said.”I thought that, if this group was healthy, that this could be a 60-, or 65-win team.”

The Nuggets won 54 wins to get the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference but lost to the No. 6 Timberwolves.

The team has numerous free agents in the offseason, such as Peyton Watson (restricted), alongside notable unrestricted free agents like Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Tyus Jones.

The Nuggets are expected to be aggressive in the trade market and free agency to improve their roster around Jokic next season.