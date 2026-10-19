Denver Nuggets Get Good News Ahead Of NBA Opening Night

The Denver Nuggets will have their floor-spacing forward back right in time for their NBA regular season opening night assignment.

According to Spencer Jones himself, he is on his way to a return to action for the Nuggets’ regular season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jones missed the entire preseason for the Nuggets.

“We’re working our way to the game. I wouldn’t say it’s 100% confirmed, but that’s how I’m taking it,” Jones said when asked about his availability after participating in the Nuggets’ Sunday practice. “As long as everything goes well in terms of our progression, that’s been the plan for a while.”

Jones added that he is feeling good back on the floor, giving the Nuggets another offensive weapon for the opening game.

“It felt good out there, so we’ll gradually build it up and be ready for our first game,” he said.

The 25-year-old wing originally tweaked his hamstring during a player development workout early in training camp, forcing him to miss all five of Denver’s preseason games.

However, after the Nuggets exercised caution with his recovery, Jones returned to the court to participate in a multi-minute scrimmage during Sunday’s practice.

While he noted that his availability is not yet 100% confirmed as he works to rebuild his conditioning, Jones is set to provide a crucial boost to a Denver rotation that recently lost Julian Strawther to a knee injury.

Spencer Jones Has History With The OKC Thunder

In July, the Thunder made an aggressive offseason push to sign the Nuggets’ then restricted free agent forward Spencer Jones.

The Thunder were looking to fill an open 15th roster spot created by trading Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks. Thunder general manager Sam Presti extended a fully guaranteed two-year, $12 million offer sheet to the 25-year-old wing.

Jones, who went undrafted out of Stanford in 2024, had just completed a breakout 2025-2026 season where he averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting an NBA-best 69.2% from three-point range during the playoffs.

Since he was a restricted free agent, the Nuggets had a 48-hour window to match Oklahoma City’s proposal.

With less than an hour remaining before the deadline on July 26, the Nuggets decided to match the Thunder’s $12 million offer sheet to retain him. The matching deal forced Denver over the strict luxury tax second apron and increased their tax penalties by $32 million.

Spencer Jones Opens Up On Returning To Denver After OKC Deal

Spencer Jones went to LinkedIn to address his offseason contract situation.

“I get it. But I also need people to understand something,” Jones wrote. “This is a business. Front offices treat it that way every day and players have to do the same.”

“I went into free agency with clear priorities: a team that fits my skillset, a championship culture, and an organization I believe in. Both Denver and OKC checked those boxes. Either way, I was landing somewhere that made sense.”

The Nuggets open the 2026-2027 NBA season on the road against the Thunder on Thursday, Oct. 22.