How Much Money the Nuggets Can Officially Offer LeBron James

The Denver Nuggets are hoping to still be in the running to sign LeBron James in free agency. They are trying to find any way to keep their title window open. After disappointing in the last two postseasons, they are trying to find a way to win another championship.

Denver indicated their interest in James early on. Pairing James up with Nikola Jokic is something that they would love to do, since those are two of the smartest players to ever play in the NBA. They would become a deadly duo on the offensive end of the court.

However, the amount of money that the Nuggets can offer James could be an issue in their pursuit to sign him in free agency.

The Amount of Money Nuggets can Offer LeBron James Could be an Issue

With how much money Denver has tied up in other players, James would only be able to sign for the veteran’s minimum. That amounts to $3.9 million. That doesn’t even include the possibility of the Nuggets re-signing free agent Peyton Watson. James can’t sign for any more money.

The good thing for Denver is that most of the other contenders to sign James also can only offer the minimum. Only Miami can currently offer him more. The allure of playing with Jokic and possibly Jamal Murray is their main pitch to land him.

That duo would certainly help James if he is looking to win another championship. If this is a decision he is making based purely on happiness, then it would be hard for him to find another situation on the court that would make him happier.

Of the teams James is considering, it does seem that Denver is on the lower end of the spectrum. It doesn’t seem that the Nuggets have a huge chance to land him, despite their internal confidence. Perhaps their pitch will land with James more than expected.

Denver has Other Business to Figure Out Before LeBron James Makes a Decision

Before the Nuggets can think about bringing James in, they have other business that they have to figure out. Mainly, they have to decide what they want to do with Watson. After re-signing Christian Braun to a massive contract, they would rather not have both of those guys on huge deals.

Bringing Watson back would inch the team closer to being in the second apron of the luxury tax. Once that piece of business is taken care of, they can assess how to get James to be interested in signing in Denver. Of course, it doesn’t matter if the Nuggets bring back Watson. They can still only sign James to the minimum.

There is no indication of when James will make his free agency decision. Until he officially decides, Denver is going to believe they have a chance.