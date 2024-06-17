Insider Reveals Nuggets’ Level of Urgency to Keep Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Keeping Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is obviously the Denver Nuggets‘ biggest priority this offseason. However, doing so could have potential ramifications, like crossing the NBA’s second tax apron. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, that won’t faze them.

On “The Hoop Collective,” Windhorst discussed the Nuggets’ urgency to re-sign him as soon as possible.

“KCP is going to opt out. So, the question is, does he get to July 1?” Windhorst said. “Denver doesn’t want that to happen. Denver wants to get that done.”

Caldwell-Pope has a player option for $15.4 million. Because of his skills as a 3-and-D wing and his championship experience, he will likely have a strong market. The Nuggets will not be able to adequately replace what he does, so it makes sense that they would want to work out an extension.

Re-signing Caldwell-Pope to a high figure likely means the Nuggets would cross the NBA’s second tax apron. Because they have won a title, they can justify paying good money to keep their starting lineup intact. However, paying that much for their starting five will limit adding rotation players.

What could help their appeal is that veterans looking for a championship and a rotation spot will surely find it in Denver.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Could Get Flexible Contract

Working against Denver are teams that could be willing to offer more than the Nuggets can. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that Caldwell-Pope could get a contract similar to what Bruce Brown got from the Indiana Pacers in 2023.

“Heading into free agency, there’s also concern that guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could decline his $15.44 million player option, enter unrestricted free agency, and land a potential short-term offer for a higher salary annually comparable to Bruce Brown’s previous two-year, $45 million deal with Indiana,” Scotto wrote.

Brown’s role in helping the Nuggets win their first championship as a franchise led to such a substantial pay raise. Since Caldwell-Pope has had a bigger role with the Nuggets, it’s not hard to see why he wouldn’t get that contract offer at the very least.

Scotto’s report further reinforces the idea that keeping Caldwell-Pope would certainly come at a cost for Denver. Something that could work in their favor is offering Caldwell-Pope, 31, long-term security.

Analyst Says Losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Is Denver’s Biggest Fear

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz explained why the Nuggets fear losing Caldwell-Pope more than anything this offseason. He also added who would likely be in the running for his services.

“Every team should want a 6’5” wing that knocks down 40.6 percent of his threes, plays strong defense, and has been a starter on two title teams over the past five years.

“The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers possess max cap space and have a need at shooting guard. The Detroit Pistons will want to add veteran help, and teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs will have cap space as well.”

The Magic, Sixers and Thunder are the only teams of that bunch with expectations of contending in 2024-25. However, they will likely try to get a star first before turning to Caldwell-Pope. At the same time, they can’t all add a star in free agency, and if they fail, that could spell trouble for the Nuggets’ chances of keeping Caldwell-Pope.