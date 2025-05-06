Nikola Jokic Joins NBA Legends With Epic Game 1 vs. Thunder

Nikola Jokic just did something only four other players in NBA history have ever done.

With 42 points, 22 rebounds and 6 assists in Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic became just the fifth player in playoff history to post a 40/20/5 line—joining Wilt Chamberlain, George McGinnis, Shaquille O’Neal and Giannis Antetokounmpo. (via NBA on X)

Just another night for the Joker.

Jokic Outduels SGA in MVP Showdown

The Thunder threw the league’s No. 1-ranked defense at him. Jokic responded by breaking it, piece by piece.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up a brilliant line of his own—33 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists—Jokic was the difference. He scored 18 of his 42 in the fourth quarter alone, muscling through double teams, pulling up from deep, and converting every possible mismatch into punishment. When he drilled a step-back 3 over Isaiah Hartenstein with just over a minute left to cut the lead to one, OKC fans collectively held their breath.

Gordon Delivers the Knockout Blow

Trailing by as many as 14, Denver clawed all the way back. A pair of Aaron Gordon free throws made it a one-point game with 11 seconds left. Chet Holmgren missed both of his at the line, and the Nuggets had one last shot.

Enter: Westbrook, Gordon, chaos.

Russ pushed the ball ahead, then zipped a cross-court dart to Gordon on the wing. The shot? Pure. Denver 121, OKC 119. Game.

No timeouts left, the Thunder’s final Hail Mary fell short. And just like that, the Nuggets stole Game 1.

Jokic: “We Find a Way”

After the game, Jokic downplayed the numbers like he always does—but acknowledged what it took.

“We find a way. It’s never perfect, we never—we make mistakes. We are down, we make stupid mistakes. But we find a way,” Jokic said. “I was a little bit not aggressive… and then I figured out the team wants me to be aggressive and I’m trying to help the team win the game.” (via Katy Winge on X)

What It Means

The Thunder were undefeated in the playoffs until now. They had the size, the energy, the crowd—and they still couldn’t stop Jokic.

Aaron Gordon’s second game-winner of these playoffs made him the hero. But Game 1 belonged to Nikola Jokic. The kind of night legends get remembered for.