Jokic Shuts Down MVP Talk Ahead of Nuggets vs. Thunder

The Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the NBA Playoffs with a dominant Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. But the reward for surviving that grueling series? A clash with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder — and a head-to-head spotlight on two of the league’s best.

Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just a battle for the Western Conference Finals. It’s a rematch wrapped in MVP narratives. Just don’t expect Jokic to lean into the hype.

Jokic Isn’t Interested in MVP Talk

Speaking after Saturday night’s 120–101 win over L.A., the Nuggets’ star center was quick to dismiss any renewed MVP chatter as he gears up to face Gilgeous-Alexander, this year’s scoring champion and likely MVP.

“I think this is the last on both of our minds,”

Jokic told reporters.

via Yahoo Sports

Jokic, a three-time MVP himself, is clearly locked in on one thing: advancing.

Jokic Praises SGA

That doesn’t mean Jokic is overlooking his counterpart. He made sure to acknowledge Gilgeous-Alexander’s elite skillset — and why he’s so difficult to defend.

“He’s amazing with the change of speed, change of rhythm, ball-handling. He can post up guys. He can go by guys. Shooting the ball, mid-range is perfectly—un-guardable basically. A very special player.”

via Yahoo Sports

It’s a statement of both respect and focus: this series will be about execution, not headlines.

The Bigger Picture

Statistically, Jokic has a strong MVP case of his own. He averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game — arguably the best season of his career. But the Thunder won 68 games and finished well ahead of Denver in the standings. Gilgeous-Alexander edged him in win shares per 48 minutes, and the betting markets have favored OKC’s guard for months.

Still, Jokic isn’t playing for votes. He’s playing for banners.

Statement Series Incoming

With the Nuggets and Thunder set to tip off a highly anticipated second-round matchup, the MVP conversation will linger — but not in Denver’s locker room.

Jokic has nothing left to prove individually. The next challenge is collective: stop the NBA’s winningest team and return to the conference finals.