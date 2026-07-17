Former Denver Nuggets Center Breaks Silence After Leaving The NBA

The Denver Nuggets waived center Jonas Valanciunas on July 8, and he wasn’t claimed by any team.

Valanciunas had interest from teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, but he decided to leave the NBA. He returned to his native Lithuania and signed with Zalgiris Kaunas.

Speaking on Zalgiris TV, Valanciunas broke his silence about leaving the biggest basketball league in the world and explains why he chose to play in Europe.

“The process was quite long, and we had many conversations, but Lithuania, Zalgiris, and basketball in Lithuania definitely played a big role,” Valanciunas said, via BasketNews. “The fans and what Zalgiris have been building here over the past few years also really impressed me, so I wanted to be part of it.”

Play

Before going to the NBA in 2011, Valanciunas previously played for BC Rytas in Lithuania. He’s the most recognizable player from the country since the legendary Arvydas Sabonis.

Jonas Valanciunas’ NBA Career

After three seasons as a pro for BC Rytas, Jonas Valanciunas entered the 2011 NBA draft. He was among the top international prospects of the class along with Enes Canter, Tristan Thompson, Jan Vesely, Bismack Biyombo, Nikola Vucevic, Nikola Mirotic and Donatas Motiejunas.

The Toronto Raptors picked him fifth overall, but he waited one more year before moving to the NBA in 2012. He quickly became the Raptors’ starting center as a rookie and spent six and a half seasons there. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies midway through the 2018-19 season as part of the Marc Gasol deal.

The Raptors won the NBA championship that same season, though Valanciunas wasn’t offered a ring for his contributions in the first half of the campaign. He spent two and a half seasons with the Grizzlies before getting shipped to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams in the summer of 2022.

Valanciunas played three seasons in the Bayou before joining the Washington Wizards as a free agent in 2024. He was traded to the Sacramento Kings midway through his first season in Washington. He was acquired by the Denver Nuggets last summer.

Despite having one more season on his contract, Valanciunas decided to leave the NBA and go back to Lithuania to experience the incredible atmosphere of European basketball.

He has career averages of 12.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 1,002 NBA games.

Denver Nuggets Signs Marvin Bagley III

With the Denver Nuggets needing a new backup center, they quickly scoop up former second overall pick Marvin Bagley III in free agency. The Nuggets signed Bagley to a one-year contract to serve as their Jonas Valanciunas replacement.

Bagley could also play power forward alongside Nikola Jokic if Aaron Gordon goes down with an injury again. He will likely compete with Spencer Jones, DaRon Holmes II and Zeke Nnaji for minutes next season.