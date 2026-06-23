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Denver Nuggets’ 34-Year-Old Center Makes Critical Decision On Future

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 20: Nike shoes are seen worn by Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the Smoothie King Center on October 20, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets have a big decision to make regarding the 34-year-old center, Jonas Valanciunas.

If the Nuggets decide to cut ties with Valanciunas this offseason, the veteran center already has a commitment with an overseas team.

Denver Nuggets’ 34-Year-Old Center Makes Critical Decision On Future

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GettyDENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 07: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Denver Nuggets looks for a rebound against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on November 7, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

According to Basket News, Valanciunas has committed to Zalgiris Kaunas upon his June 22 deadline.

While Valanciunas is still under contract with the Nuggets, he could get cut without Denver paying his salary for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The Nuggets have to make their final decision on Valanciunas by July 8. If not, his $10.0 million for the season becomes guaranteed.

Should The Nuggets Fight For Valanciunas?

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GettyDENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 6: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after a basket in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena on April 6, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Last summer, the Nuggets acquired Valanciunas in a trade with the Sacramento Kings. They sent Dario Saric to California to acquire the Lithuanian center.

At the time of the trade, Valanciunas was already planning for a move overseas. He reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with a club in Greece, but the Nuggets managed to get him on board for the 2025-2026 NBA season, paying him $10.3 million.

Valanciunas appeared in 65 games. He saw the court for 13.4 minutes per game. The veteran center produced averages of 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

At this point, allowing Valanciunas to walk is the right move. After Valanciunas played in just four playoff games, he wasn’t much of a difference-maker behind Nikola Jokic at the end of the day.

Jonas Valanciunas’ NBA Career

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GettyORLANDO, FL – DECEMBER 27: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Denver Nuggets grabs a rebound against Jonathan Isaac #1 of the Orlando Magic in the first half of the game at Kia Center on December 27, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The veteran center entered the NBA in 2011 as a first-round selection. He was the fifth-overall pick for the Toronto Raptors.

Valanciunas had runs with the Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Kings, and the Nuggets.

With 1,002 games played, Valanciunas averaged 12.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game during his 14-year career.

Barring any unexpected changes, Valanciunas could be on his way back to Lithuania to play for Zalgiris Kaunas.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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