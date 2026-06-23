The Denver Nuggets have a big decision to make regarding the 34-year-old center, Jonas Valanciunas.

If the Nuggets decide to cut ties with Valanciunas this offseason, the veteran center already has a commitment with an overseas team.

Denver Nuggets’ 34-Year-Old Center Makes Critical Decision On Future

According to Basket News, Valanciunas has committed to Zalgiris Kaunas upon his June 22 deadline.

While Valanciunas is still under contract with the Nuggets, he could get cut without Denver paying his salary for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The Nuggets have to make their final decision on Valanciunas by July 8. If not, his $10.0 million for the season becomes guaranteed.

Should The Nuggets Fight For Valanciunas?

Last summer, the Nuggets acquired Valanciunas in a trade with the Sacramento Kings. They sent Dario Saric to California to acquire the Lithuanian center.

At the time of the trade, Valanciunas was already planning for a move overseas. He reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with a club in Greece, but the Nuggets managed to get him on board for the 2025-2026 NBA season, paying him $10.3 million.

Valanciunas appeared in 65 games. He saw the court for 13.4 minutes per game. The veteran center produced averages of 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

At this point, allowing Valanciunas to walk is the right move. After Valanciunas played in just four playoff games, he wasn’t much of a difference-maker behind Nikola Jokic at the end of the day.

Jonas Valanciunas’ NBA Career

The veteran center entered the NBA in 2011 as a first-round selection. He was the fifth-overall pick for the Toronto Raptors.

Valanciunas had runs with the Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Kings, and the Nuggets.

With 1,002 games played, Valanciunas averaged 12.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game during his 14-year career.

Barring any unexpected changes, Valanciunas could be on his way back to Lithuania to play for Zalgiris Kaunas.