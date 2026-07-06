Denver Nuggets Get Trade Proposed to Add More Spacing for Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets have spent years trying to put the right kind of shooting around Nikola Jokić. One new trade proposal would take another swing at that problem.

Sporting News’ Caleb Hightower highlighted a trade concept that floated Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal involving Dalton Knecht.

Knecht would give the Nuggets a young movement shooter and floor-spacer who could benefit from playing next to Jokić. Valanciunas, meanwhile, has been a name to watch in trade talks.

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that the Nuggets have been shopping Valanciunas since the end of the season, with those discussions picking up around the NBA draft. The Lakers have been linked to Valanciunas as they continue searching for veteran frontcourt depth behind Walker Kessler.

If Valanciunas is available, can Denver turn him into a player who better fits around Jokić?

Dalton Knecht Would Give Nikola Jokić Another Shooter

The Nuggets do not need to overthink what works with Jokić. Shooting works.

Jokić punishes double-teams, finds cutters before they are open and creates some of the cleanest catch-and-shoot opportunities in the NBA. Denver’s best offensive groups have usually included players who can space the floor, relocate and make quick decisions when Jokić bends the defense.

That is where Knecht is intriguing.

The former first-round pick entered the league with a reputation as one of the best shooters in his draft class. He is not a defensive stopper and he would not solve Denver’s athletic wing issues by himself, but his offensive fit is obvious. A shooter who can sprint into threes, play off the ball and attack a rotating defense has real value next to Jokić.

For the Nuggets, the question is not whether Knecht can help an offense. It is whether he can help enough to justify moving a veteran center and potentially taking on another young player who still needs development.

That is the kind of bet Denver has to consider after years of searching for reliable, affordable depth around Jokić, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

Nuggets Have Reportedly Been Open to Moving Jonas Valanciunas

Valanciunas is a useful player, but his role in Denver is complicated.

In theory, he gives the Nuggets a traditional backup center who can rebound, screen, punish smaller defenders and protect Jokić from carrying every frontcourt minute during the regular season. That kind of player has value, especially for a team trying to preserve Jokić for another deep playoff run.

But Denver’s roster-building needs do not stop at backup center.

Stein and Fischer reported that Valanciunas has been available in trade talks, and RealGM relayed their reporting that the Lakers are interested in Valanciunas as they look to add another big man. The Nuggets’ willingness to listen matters because Valanciunas’ contract situation creates a natural decision point. He is set to make $10 million next season, with only $2 million guaranteed if waived before July 8.

That does not mean Denver has to trade him. It does mean the Nuggets have to decide what kind of value they can get before making a final call.

If the return is only minor salary relief, keeping Valanciunas as Jokić’s backup may be the better move. If the return is Knecht, the conversation changes.

Knecht would give Denver a younger, cheaper perimeter piece with a skill that travels well in Jokić lineups. For a Nuggets team that has needed more shooting, that is at least worth exploring.