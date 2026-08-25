Former Denver Nuggets Star Officially Signs With New Team

On Tuesday morning, former Denver Nuggets star forward Kenneth Faried officially joined his newest team.

Faried played eight seasons in the NBA, including seven in Denver, before moving overseas after the 2018-19 season. He also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets.

Kenneth Faried Signs With Kosner Baskonia in Spain

In an official press release, Spanish club Kosner Baskonia announced the signing of Kenneth Faried on a one-year deal.

“Kosner Baskonia and Kenneth Faried join forces. The 6’9″ player, with extensive experience including over 450 NBA games, arrives in Vitoria-Gasteiz as the newest addition to Baskonia’s frontcourt.” “The American center, a 2014 World Cup champion with the United States national team, joins the Baskonia squad as a valuable addition to their frontcourt. With his signing, the club adds experience and physicality to its roster for the 2026-27 season. Welcome, Kenneth!”

Spanish journalist Chema de Lucas initially reported the signing on Monday before the club confirmed it.

“BREAKING NEWS: Kenneth Faried (2.03 m; 36 years old) will play for Kosner Baskonia. The EuroLeague MVP for November, he was a 2014 World Champion with USA Basketball,” de Lucas tweeted.

After leaving the NBA, Faried played in China, Puerto Rico, Russia, Mexico, Italy, Taiwan and Greece. He most recently suited up for Panathinaikos in Europe and Cangrejeros de Santurce in Puerto Rico last season.

Kenneth Faried’s NBA Career

After four seasons at Morehead State, Kenneth Faried declared for the 2011 NBA draft. The Denver Nuggets selected him at No. 22, earning a starting spot as a rookie and spending seven seasons there.

Faried had his best season in Denver in 2013-14, when he averaged 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 54.5% shooting from the field.

Before the 2018-19 season, the Nuggets traded Faried to the Brooklyn Nets. He suited up for just 12 games with the Nets before getting waived. He joined the Houston Rockets for the rest of the season, primarily coming off the bench.

In between his stints overseas, Faried tried to make an NBA return. He played in the G League from 2021 to 2024. He initially signed with the Nuggets’ G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold.

Faried also had stints with the Austin Spurs and Mexico City Capitanes before returning overseas.

Kenneth Faried Opens Up About Leaving NBA

Speaking to The Guardian’s Jacob Uitti back in 2023, Kenneth Faried opened up about leaving the NBA and playing overseas. Faried revealed battling with depression after moving on from the league in 2019.

“For me, it was the depression,” Faried said. “You go into depression. I went into depression. I had to seek therapy.”

Despite the tough battle, Faried was able to secure contracts overseas. He also started enjoying his time in China, Puerto Rico and Mexico, though Russia was a different experience, as explained to Basketball Network earlier this year.