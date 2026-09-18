Denver Nuggets Announce Massive $135M Change This Offseason

The Denver Nuggets are just about a month away from their first game of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

They kick off the season in OKC against the Thunder on October 4. Two days later, the Nuggets play their first home game of the season.

While the Nuggets have played at Ball Arena since 1999, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment are looking at making some changes to their home stadium over the next two years.

KSE Annouced $135M Renovation to Ball Arena

On Friday, September 18, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment a renovation to Ball Arena that aims to make venue more comfortable, accessible, modern, and fan friendly.

“Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) today announced a comprehensive renovation plan for Ball Arena – home of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, and the NLL’s Colorado Mammoth – that will make the Downtown Denver venue more comfortable, accessible, modern, and fan friendly,” a statement from the organization read.

The plans include a 30,000-square-foot expansion of the east lobby, new escalators, new team shop, widening of the concourses, and increase the number of entrances.

“A large LED screen will also allow fans outside the arena to watch sports content, while a 34,000-square-foot pedestrian plaza will face Chopper Circle,” Jessica Alvardo Gamez wrote on The Denver Post. “The project also includes technology upgrades aimed at reducing wait times and three new clubs, including one with access to reserved 100-level seating.”

Stan Kroenke the owner and chairman of KSE has owned the Avalanche and Nuggets since July 2000, bringing home two Stanley Cups and one Larry O’Brien trophy since he took over. The arena is set to conclude with all renovations in the Fall of 2028.