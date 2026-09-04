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LA Clippers Get Brutal Nikola Jokic Reality Despite Nuggets’ Slow Summer

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Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts in protest to a foul not being called against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half at Intuit Dome on February 19, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Getty Images)

Once Nikola Jokic rejected extension talks this summer, it just gave other NBA teams hope that the Denver Nuggets superstar might pack up and leave Colorado as early as next season.

Apparently, the Los Angeles Clippers were one of the teams quietly hoping for it.

According to the NBA analyst Zach Lowe, you can count LA out of any future Jokic sweepstakes, as their punishment from the league places them in an extremely difficult spot.

The Clippers Won’t Get Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 19: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets listens to the national anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on February 19, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Getty Images)

“The Clippers are somewhere beyond f*****,” Lowe said on a recent episode of his podcast.

“For an organization that has struggled for relevancy, basically its entire existence, this is pretty close to a death knell for a decade, a half decade. We don’t even know. They’re already rebuilding. A front office executive from another team, not the Clippers, not the Denver Nuggets, who are about to come up, say, ‘Hey, the Clippers are kind of quietly positioning themselves in case Jokic actually wants to leave Denver with lots of cap space and LA and all that.’ Forget that. This team is dead. Those superstars aren’t going there when they’re out five first-round picks, and they can’t put together real trades and all that.”

After over one year of being investigated for salary cap circumvention, the Clippers were indeed found to be in the wrong. The NBA surely didn’t hold back with the punishment.

Jokic’s interest outside of Denver is unknown. Based on what he has said publicly, the veteran center still claims he wants to be with the Nuggets for the long haul. Even if that’s not one-hundred percent true, he will almost certainly overlook the Clippers if the veteran center has a chance of heart about Denver.

The LA Clippers Are Hit Hard

2026 NBA All-Star - Celebrity Game
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Steve Balmer, the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers and Mat Ishbia  , Phoenix Suns Chairman and Governor before the start of the Celebrity Game during 2026 NBA All-Star at The Kia Forum on February 13, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

The Clippers lost five future first-round picks.

The team was hit with a $30 million fine, while the owner Steve Ballmer was hit with a one-year suspension. The team’s president of business operations is also suspended for one year, while the president of basketball operations is suspended for six months.

While the NBA star Kawhi Leonard landed a punishment of his own, he is still expected to part ways with the organization. The Toronto Raptors are expected to soon finalize the deal to acquire the veteran forward.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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