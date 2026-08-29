Lakers Linked To Denver Nuggets’ 8-Year NBA Vet Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to show interest in the Denver Nuggets free agent Bruce Brown.

In a recent live stream put together by the NBA insider Jake Fischer, Brown was mentioned as “in the mix” for the Lakers, who have reportedly been interested in Brown for several seasons now.

Bruce Brown’s NBA Run

The 30-year-old guard has been in the NBA since 2018.

Brown started his career with the Detroit Pistons before playing two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. In 2022-2023, Brown had his first stint with the Nuggets. That season was a championship run for Denver.

The veteran guard appeared in 80 games. He shot 48.3% from the field and hit on 35.8% of his threes. Brown produced averages of 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

After that run in Denver, Brown bounced around. He had runs with the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and the New Orleans Pelicans before making it back to Denver for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Last year, Brown appeared in 82 games for the Nuggets. He shot 47.5% from the field and knocked down 38.5% from deep. The Nuggets veteran posted averages of 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

The Lakers Miss A Key Target

Recently, the Lakers have been heavily linked to the former Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks forward, Jonathan Kuminga.

The veteran forward was one of the most prominent names left on the free-agent market. Although the Lakers were grouped with Kuminga for a while, they ended up missing out on landing him. The veteran forward signed a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With the Lakers forced to take their plans in a different direction, Brown once again becomes an option.