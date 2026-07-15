Denver Nuggets Get Bad News in LeBron James Pursuit

The Denver Nuggets have spent part of the offseason entertaining the possibility of pairing LeBron James with Nikola Jokic. The latest outlook, however, gives Nuggets fans little reason to expect that partnership to become reality.

After assessing Denver’s place in the James sweepstakes, The Denver Post offered a blunt conclusion: “It’s best to assume LeBron won’t finish his career as a Nugget at this point.”

That judgment does not mean Denver’s interest was invented. Nuggets reporter Bennett Durando previously reported that the organization contacted James in free agency, while James’ agent, Rich Paul, publicly confirmed that Denver belonged among the teams receiving consideration.

But being considered and being a finalist are two different things.

ESPN’s Shams Charania initially identified Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia as the teams receiving the most attention. In a more recent update, Charania listed Cleveland, Golden State, Miami, Philadelphia and Minnesota among the leading contenders without mentioning Denver.

That omission supports the Denver Post’s assessment: Until James or his representatives provide a new signal, the Nuggets should be viewed as an increasingly unlikely destination.

Why LeBron James and the Nuggets Made Sense

The basketball case remains compelling.

As the Denver Post noted, James could play alongside Jokic in Denver’s strongest lineups or run the offense with bench-heavy units when the three-time MVP rests.

Jokic would relieve James of the responsibility to create every possession. James, in turn, would give Denver another elite decision-maker capable of organizing the offense when Jokic leaves the floor.

That second role would be especially valuable. The Nuggets’ performance without Jokic has repeatedly influenced how they construct their bench, and James could stabilize those minutes without being asked to carry a traditional first-option workload for an entire game.

He could screen for Jokic, attack rotating defenses, initiate offense for Jamal Murray and create favorable shots for Aaron Gordon and Denver’s perimeter players.

Few teams can offer James a teammate as accomplished or as unselfish as Jokic.

Denver’s problem is that James is choosing more than an offensive system.

Cavaliers and Warriors Have Stronger LeBron James Pitches

Cleveland offers an emotional advantage Denver cannot reproduce.

James began his career with the Cavaliers, delivered the franchise’s first championship and has deep personal ties to Northeast Ohio. A third Cleveland stint would allow him to complete his career where it began while still joining a competitive roster.

Multiple recent reports have portrayed Cleveland as either the leader or the “scenario to beat.”

Golden State presents a different kind of attraction: the opportunity to play alongside Stephen Curry.

Curry has publicly expressed hope that a partnership happens, and the Warriors remain prominently connected to James as his decision approaches. The “LeBron Warriors” interest visible in the recent search trends reflects the appeal of seeing two defining stars of their generation on the same team.

Miami also offers James familiarity with the organization where he won two championships, while Philadelphia can pitch a roster featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown. Philadelphia’s stars have reportedly been involved in recruiting him.

Denver can compete with any of those teams on pure basketball fit. It cannot duplicate their emotional connections, star partnerships or market-specific appeals.

What Would Need to Change for Denver?

The Nuggets’ outlook would improve only with a direct indication that James has moved Denver back into his leading group.

That could come through a meeting, a new report from James’ camp or evidence that Denver is involved in the final stage of negotiations. None of those developments has surfaced publicly.

Instead, recent reporting has concentrated on Cleveland and Golden State, with Miami, Philadelphia and Minnesota still appearing in the broader field. James reportedly has the information necessary to decide and is now deliberating.

Denver therefore remains more theoretical than probable.

The Nuggets can offer Jokic, championship contention and a role that would allow James to influence games without carrying every possession. What they apparently cannot offer is enough to move ahead of the teams with stronger personal and competitive pitches.

The Denver Post’s conclusion is appropriately cautious rather than absolute. Free agency can change with one phone call, and James has not publicly announced his next team.

For now, though, the answer to the trending question “Where will LeBron play next season?” is unlikely to be Denver. The Nuggets had a credible idea and a fascinating basketball case, but the James sweepstakes appear to be moving forward without them.