Denver Nuggets Consider Major Shake-Up Around Nikola Jokic: Report

The Denver Nuggets are looking to shake up their roster around Nikola Jokic, and it may mean having to let go of his supporting cast.

According to Hoop Hype’s Mike Scotto, the Nuggets are listening to offers for their role players, such as Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, and Tim Hardaway Jr., and possibly Jamal Murray. Scotto reported that everything is on the table except Jokic this offseason.

“The Nuggets have considered a major roster shakeup, with the franchise willing to listen to offers for anyone other than Nikola Jokic,” he wrote. “[Denver Nuggets] are contemplating big roster changes with the franchise currently above the second apron.”

Many Contenders Looking To Snag Nuggets’ Role Players

In the same report, Johnson, who has an expiring $23.06 million contract, was said to have caught the interest of multiple contenders, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic.

Meanwhile, Gordon has gained the interest of the Miami Heat, whose squad traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster deal. The Portland Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics have also shown interest in Gordon, according to Scotto.

Scotto added that Tim Hardaway Jr., who was the third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting, remains a candidate for teams who has the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Hardaway Jr. will be forced to take a cheaper salary if he wants to stay with the Nuggets due to the team’s unwillingness to go over the second apron.

The Nuggets are expected to have a major roster crunch in the offseason. The team will seen numerous unrestricted free agents hit the market, including Bruce Brown, Hardaway Jr., and Tyus Jones.

Additionally, Peyton Watson, who has been a steady contributor this season, will be a restricted free agent. The Nuggets will have to be financially geared to retain him.

Led by Jokic, Denver won 54 games to get the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference but lost to the No. 6 Timberwolves.

Nuggets President Makes Things Clear For The Offseason

Nuggets president Josh Kroenke warned about the roster crunch this offseason due to the team’s salary cap situation. According to Kroenke, everything will be on the table, except Jokic.

“I think everything’s on the table, outside of trading Nikola,” Kroenke said after the team’s first-round loss to the Timberwolves. Before the playoff defeat this year, the Nuggets lost in back-to-back second rounds, following their 2023 championship run.

“I think this season was, in a lot of ways, the season that never was, because this group never fully got a chance to show any kind of rhythm,” Kroenke said.”I thought that, if this group was healthy, that this could be a 60-, or 65-win team.”

Jokic is eligible for a four-year, supermax contract extension worth $280 million, but he has reportedly been willing to delay its signing. He will have a player option for the 2027-2028 NBA season.

However, Jokic remained committed to staying in Denver for the long term, according to the same Scotto report.

For now, the Nuggets are seen to be looking at the entire league to improve their roster around Jokic.