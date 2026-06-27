The NBA world expected a Nikola Jokic extension with the Denver Nuggets in 2026.

With free agency around the corner, the narrative is beginning to shift.

According to a report from The Stein Line on Saturday, June 27, Jokic is considering another delay in extension talks with the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets Get Major Update From Nikola Jokic Before NBA Free Agency

“Jokic, of course, said repeatedly after Denver’s first-round elimination by Minnesota that ‘I want to be [a] Nugget forever.’ We were told this week Jokic feels no need to rush the extension, since a very lucrative deal can be just as easily signed next summer as this summer,” The Stein Line reported.

“Unease is inevitable” is the best way they could possibly put the feeling for the Nuggets.

Jokic hasn’t given any indication that he’s a flight risk out of Denver during his career. Any trade rumors involving the superstar have been nothing other than exercises with hypotheticals.

But a delay in an extension is major, no matter what the star center says. In today’s NBA, even the untouchables have a breaking point. Giannis Antetokounmpo was just the latest homegrown superstar to change teams for the first time.

Nikola Jokic’s NBA Career

The 31-year-old center has been in the NBA since 2014.

Despite being a second-round (No. 41) pick, Jokic has developed into one of the top players in the league today. He’ll inevitably go down as one of the best to play the center position.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Jokic appeared in 65 games. He had another MVP-caliber run, averaging 27.7 points, 10.7 assists, and 12.9 rebounds. He is still at the top of his game, and more than worthy of a max extension.

At this point, Jokic has played in 810 games during the regular season. Throughout his career, he averaged 22.2 points, 7.5 assists, and 11.1 rebounds.

In the playoffs, Jokic averages 27.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.

The star center’s resume includes NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, three NBA MVPs, eight All-Stars, eight All-NBAs, and All-Rookie First Team in 2016.

If Jokic doesn’t extend this summer, he’ll make $59.0 million in 2026-2027, and will have a player option for $62.8 million in 2027.