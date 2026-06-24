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Denver Nuggets Make Trade With San Antonio Spurs In NBA Draft

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Denver Nuggets v Chicago Bulls
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 27: A detail of the Denver Nuggets logo on a player's short during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With the way the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft played out, the Denver Nuggets approached their pick with the thought of shopping it.

Sure enough, the Nuggets are going to move off their first-round selection.

Denver Nuggets Make Trade With San Antonio Spurs In NBA Draft

Illinois v UConn

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 04: Tarris Reed Jr. #5 of the UConn Huskies reacts during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Although the Nuggets called on Tarris Reed Jr. out of UConn with the No. 26 pick, the center’s draft rights will be sent to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs pick up the 22-year-old big man, who had college runs at two different schools.

Coming out of Missouri, Reed attended Michigan for the first two years of his NCAA career. In year two, Reed appeared in 32 games. Seeing the court for 26.6 minutes per game, Reed posted averages of 9.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament – Championship – Indianapolis

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 06: Tarris Reed Jr. #5 of the UConn Huskies reacts after being defeated by the Michigan Wolverines 69-63 in the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In 2024-2025, Reed made the switch over to UConn. He went from a starter to a full-time reserve. Seeing the court for 19.9 minutes per game, Reed produced 9.6 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game. Despite the change in role, Reed had a career year for the Huskies.

He earned Big East Sixth Man of the Year honors and was named First-Team All-Big East in 2026.

When Do The Nuggets Pick Again?

2025 NBA Draft Combine

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 13: A detail of a 2025 NBA Draft Combine logo at midcourt at Wintrust Arena on May 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Nuggets initially planned to pick on night one on Tuesday, June 23, and would get the second night off.

However, the Spurs are sending the No. 35 pick to the Nuggets. Now, Denver will go on the clock early on Wednesday night to make their first–and potentially final–selection of the 2026 NBA Draft.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the additional picks include a 2031 second-round pick from the Sacramento Kings, and a 2028 second-round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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