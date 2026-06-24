With the way the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft played out, the Denver Nuggets approached their pick with the thought of shopping it.

Sure enough, the Nuggets are going to move off their first-round selection.

Denver Nuggets Make Trade With San Antonio Spurs In NBA Draft

Although the Nuggets called on Tarris Reed Jr. out of UConn with the No. 26 pick, the center’s draft rights will be sent to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs pick up the 22-year-old big man, who had college runs at two different schools.

Coming out of Missouri, Reed attended Michigan for the first two years of his NCAA career. In year two, Reed appeared in 32 games. Seeing the court for 26.6 minutes per game, Reed posted averages of 9.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

In 2024-2025, Reed made the switch over to UConn. He went from a starter to a full-time reserve. Seeing the court for 19.9 minutes per game, Reed produced 9.6 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game. Despite the change in role, Reed had a career year for the Huskies.

He earned Big East Sixth Man of the Year honors and was named First-Team All-Big East in 2026.

When Do The Nuggets Pick Again?

The Nuggets initially planned to pick on night one on Tuesday, June 23, and would get the second night off.

However, the Spurs are sending the No. 35 pick to the Nuggets. Now, Denver will go on the clock early on Wednesday night to make their first–and potentially final–selection of the 2026 NBA Draft.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the additional picks include a 2031 second-round pick from the Sacramento Kings, and a 2028 second-round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves.