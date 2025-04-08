Hi, Subscriber

Nuggets Fire Coach, GM in Shocking Move: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Michael Malone, Nuggets
Getty
Former Head Coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Malone was fired on Tuesday, April 8, two years after leading the franchise to a championship.

The Denver Nuggets have fired head coach Michael Malone, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday, in another shocking coaching carousel with less than one week left before the postseason.

Malone’s firing came after the Memphis Grizzlies also fired Jenkins Taylor just 11 days ago. The decision to fire Malone is so shocking as the Nuggets are vying for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with three games left in the regular season.

The 53-year-old Malone leaves Denver with a 471-327 record as the winningest coach in franchise history. He is just two seasons removed from leading the franchise to their first-ever NBA championship.

Charania quickly added that team manager Calvin Booth, the architect of their championship run, was also fired.

Nuggets lead assistant David Adelman will serve as an interim coach, according to Charania.

Denver has lost its last four games to fall from No. 2 to No. 4 in the stacked Western Conference. The Nuggets trail the Los Angeles Lakers 1 1/2 games for the No. 3 seed with the seventh-strongest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.

Charania reported that Malone was called to a meeting and subsequently dismissed.

Adelman will begin coaching the Nuggets against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Their last two games in the regular season will be against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Alder Almo is a basketball journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com. He has more than 15 years of experience in local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Alder is from the Philippines and is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

Read More
,

Denver Nuggets Players

Trey Alexander's headshot T. Alexander
Christian Braun's headshot C. Braun
Aaron Gordon's headshot A. Gordon
PJ Hall's headshot P. Hall
DaRon Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Nikola Jokic's headshot N. Jokić
Spencer Jones's headshot S. Jones
DeAndre Jordan's headshot D. Jordan
Jamal Murray's headshot J. Murray
Zeke Nnaji's headshot Z. Nnaji
Jalen Pickett's headshot J. Pickett
Michael Porter's headshot M. Porter
Julian Strawther's headshot J. Strawther
Hunter Tyson's headshot H. Tyson
Peyton Watson's headshot P. Watson
Russell Westbrook's headshot R. Westbrook
Vlatko Cancar's headshot V. Čančar
Dario Saric's headshot D. Šarić

Latest Nuggets News Alerts

Russell Westbrook : Bounces back off bench

Westbrook provided 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes during Sunday's 125-120 loss to the Pacers. Westbrook's final stat line didn't help Denver secure the victory, but there's no question this was a bounce-back effort for the veteran floor general, who had been heavily criticized in recent games. Despite the recent criticism and a few subpar performances, Westbrook is averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game over his last five outings, which all came with Jamal Murray (hamstring) sidelined.

Comments

Nuggets Fire Coach, GM in Shocking Move: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x