Nuggets Fire Coach, GM in Shocking Move: Report

The Denver Nuggets have fired head coach Michael Malone, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday, in another shocking coaching carousel with less than one week left before the postseason.

Malone’s firing came after the Memphis Grizzlies also fired Jenkins Taylor just 11 days ago. The decision to fire Malone is so shocking as the Nuggets are vying for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with three games left in the regular season.

The 53-year-old Malone leaves Denver with a 471-327 record as the winningest coach in franchise history. He is just two seasons removed from leading the franchise to their first-ever NBA championship.

Charania quickly added that team manager Calvin Booth, the architect of their championship run, was also fired.

Nuggets lead assistant David Adelman will serve as an interim coach, according to Charania.

Denver has lost its last four games to fall from No. 2 to No. 4 in the stacked Western Conference. The Nuggets trail the Los Angeles Lakers 1 1/2 games for the No. 3 seed with the seventh-strongest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.

Charania reported that Malone was called to a meeting and subsequently dismissed.

Adelman will begin coaching the Nuggets against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Their last two games in the regular season will be against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets on Sunday.