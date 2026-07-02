Denver Nuggets Add 27-Year-Old Forward In NBA Free Agency

The Denver Nuggets are adding a power forward in NBA free agency.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Nuggets are bringing in Marvin Bagley III on a one-year deal. The financial details have not been revealed.

Denver adds Bagley to the roster, after he split time with the Washington Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks last season.

To begin the 2025-2026 NBA season, Bagley appeared in 38 games for the Wizards. He averaged 19.2 minutes per game, producing 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.

At the 2026 trade deadline, the Wizards moved Bagley to the Dallas Mavericks.

The veteran forward saw the court for 22 games, picking up four starts. Seeing the court for 21.4 minutes per game, Bagley averaged 11.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Marvin Bagley’s NBA Career

Coming out of Duke in 2018, Bagley was one of the top prospects entering the NBA.

During the 2018 NBA Draft, Bagley was selected with the second-overall pick by the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings utilized Bagley for four seasons. He averaged 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds with the Kings during his stint.

Bagley found himself traded to the Detroit Pistons in February 2022. He would spend three seasons with the Pistons, before getting traded in 2024.

After parting with the Pistons, Bagley played with the Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies, before signing a one-year deal to return to the Wizards in 2025.

He finished the 2026-2027 season with Washington and Dallas.