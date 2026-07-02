Denver Nuggets Add 27-Year-Old Forward In NBA Free Agency

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 27: Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Dallas Mavericks walks off the court after a win against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on March 27, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)
Denver adds Bagley to the roster, after he split time with the Washington Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks last season.
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 26: Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Dallas Mavericks looks to pass as Maxime Raynaud #42 of the Sacramento Kings defends during the first half at American Airlines Center on February 26, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
To begin the 2025-2026 NBA season, Bagley appeared in 38 games for the Wizards. He averaged 19.2 minutes per game, producing 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.
At the 2026 trade deadline, the Wizards moved Bagley to the Dallas Mavericks.
The veteran forward saw the court for 22 games, picking up four starts. Seeing the court for 21.4 minutes per game, Bagley averaged 11.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.
Marvin Bagley’s NBA Career
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 22: Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Washington Wizards looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks d2at Fiserv Forum on October 22, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Coming out of Duke in 2018, Bagley was one of the top prospects entering the NBA.
During the 2018 NBA Draft, Bagley was selected with the second-overall pick by the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings utilized Bagley for four seasons. He averaged 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds with the Kings during his stint.
GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – MARCH 27: Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on March 27, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)
Bagley found himself traded to the Detroit Pistons in February 2022. He would spend three seasons with the Pistons, before getting traded in 2024.
After parting with the Pistons, Bagley played with the Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies, before signing a one-year deal to return to the Wizards in 2025.
He finished the 2026-2027 season with Washington and Dallas.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Denver Nuggets are adding a power forward in NBA free agency. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Nuggets are bringing in Marvin Bagley III on a one-year deal. The financial details have not been revealed. Denver adds Bagley to the roster, after he split time with the Washington Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks last […]