Proposed Nuggets Trade Would Move Michael Porter Jr. to East Contender for Depth

The Denver Nuggets‘ pursuit of winning back-to-back titles came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. Michael Porter Jr. was a big part in losing the series and with his massive $179.2 million contract, the Nuggets could look to move him.

In a proposed deal from Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Nuggets would ship Porter Jr. to the Orlando Magic for depth and a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Nuggets would get: Cole Anthony, Moritz Wagner, Joe Ingles, No. 18 pick in 2024 NBA draft

Magic would get: Porter Jr.

“What the Magic need more than anything is shot-making. They were dead last in threes this season and 29th in attempts,” Buckley wrote on May 29. “Those rankings look claustrophobic on paper and were even more limiting in practice.

“Is the situation dire enough to take on Porter and his hefty contract? If this would be the trade cost, then yes. He’s a 6’10” net-shredder (41.0 percent career three-point shooter), meaning Orlando could be just as big and lanky as ever, only now it would be better spaced on offense and far more potent from the perimeter. Add another marksman or two, and Paolo Banchero’s downhill attacks might be unstoppable.”

Michael Porter Jr. Admitted His Struggles Against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Porter’s struggles were on full display, playing worse than it seemed he ever had in a big moment for the Denver Nuggets. He scored fewer than 10 points in every game besides Game 1 and 3 of the seven-game series. A combined 13-40 over the seven games, Porter Jr. shot much worse than his 39.7% average in the regular season.

The 25-year-old went through plenty from a personal standpoint in recent months. Most notably, his brother, Jontay Porter, was banned from the NBA due to violating the league’s gambling policy. Coban Porter, another brother, was sentenced to six years in prison for vehicular homicide.

He admitted it played a factor, but told reporters after the game that it’s no excuse.

“I’m not going to sit here and act like it wasn’t a burden and I wasn’t thinking about it all day every day,” Porter said. “But that’s still no excuse. I’m a better player than I played in this series. I’m a better shooter than I shot in this series. In the NBA, you have to be able to separate your off-the-court matters with your on-the-court-play.”

Why the Denver Nuggets Shouldn’t Trade Porter Jr.

While the contract is certainly in play in any decision about Porter’s future with the Denver Nuggets, he’s been as reliable as a shooter as they could ask for during most of his career.

That was evident during their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers as he scored more than 19 points in every game. He also hit 20 of his 41 three-point attempts in that series.

Cole Anthony, Moritz Wagner, and Joe Ingles are good players, but also players who come off the bench. Porter has been a consistent starter on a championship team for a few seasons now, and losing him would come with a price. Unless the Nuggets can get a clear upgrade, it’d be tough to move him.