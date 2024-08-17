Nuggets Trade Proposal Swaps Michael Porter Jr. For 2-Time All-Star

Chicago Bulls receive: Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji

Porter is coming off a brutal playoff series in the Nuggets’ seven-game loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

On the other hand, LaVine dealt with injuries as his relationship with the Chicago Bulls front office and coaching staff deteriorated last season.

Zach LaVine Can Can Jolt the Nuggets Offense

Buckley views LaVine’s All-Star-caliber firepower as a major boost to the Nuggets’ aim to return to the Finals after last season’s debacle and losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, their second-best 3-point shooter and best perimeter defender, to the Orlando Magic in free agency.

“This could be the kind of jolt Denver needs to keep pace in the perpetually improving Western Conference,” Buckley wrote.

LaVine could come in and ease the offensive burden on three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and star point guard Jamal Murray as another shot-creator and shotmaker. After all, LaVine averaged 25.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 three-pointers while posting on 48/39/84 shooting splits.