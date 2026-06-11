Following a first-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2026, the Denver Nuggets packed up much earlier than expected.

With a disappointing run comes major questions about the roster heading into the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The Nuggets already made it clear that anything outside of Nikola Jokic is on the table.

How could the Nuggets improve without giving up Jokic’s top running mate, Jamal Murray? Cal Durrett of HoopsHype suggests a deal between the Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks.

Denver Nuggets Mock Trade Proposal Lands 33-Year-Old Sharpshooter For Nikola Jokic

Durrett suggests the Nuggets could give up Zeke Nnaji and Cam Johnson in exchange for Corey Kispert and Buddy Hield.

“This deal could save them nearly $7 million. It would also give them two terrific shooters as well as finally getting off of Nnaji’s salary,” Durrett wrote of the Nuggets.

“All told, this deal seems like a win-win deal for both the Hawks and Nuggets. With Denver looking to cut costs while remaining competitive, this might be a smart move for them. Particularly if they are looking to hold onto Watson.”

What Does Buddy Hield Bring?

The 2016 former sixth-overall pick out of Oklahoma has done some moving around the league.

Although he is currently struggling to find a long-term home, his value is clear. Hield is an efficient three-point scorer.

In 2025-2026, Hield averaged 8.0 points off the bench, while hitting on 34.4% of his threes with the Golden State Warriors.

After the Warriors traded Hield, he hit on 41.2% of his threes, while producing 5.1 points per game for the Atlanta Hawks.

At this stage of his career, Hield has 765 games under his belt. The veteran sharpshooter has produced an average of 14.5 points per game and knocked down 39.5% of his shots from beyond the arc.

As for Corey Kispert, he’s a 27-year-old former 15th overall pick, who just wrapped up his fifth year in the NBA. Kispert has produced 10.7 points per game on 38.0% shooting from three in 350 games.

Should The Nuggets Trade Cam Johnson?

Since Michael Porter Jr. thrived with the Brooklyn Nets last season, trading away the player you swapped Porter out for isn’t a great look.

But the Nuggets didn’t exactly get what they wanted out of Johnson, as he had an inconsistent run in 2025-2026.

In 54 games, Johnson posted averages of 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 43.0% from three during the regular season, but that number reduced to ust 31.4% from deep.

Hield and Kispert wouldn’t necessarily solve the Nuggets’ defensive issues, but they are surely among some of the more consistent three-point shooters in the game. If the Hawks were willing to entertain a similar offer from the Nuggets, it would be worth exploring for Denver.