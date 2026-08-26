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NBA Champion Calls Out Nuggets Decision To Put Christian Braun In Starting Role

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Denver Nuggets Media Day
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DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 29: Christian Braun of the Denver Nuggets fields questions during Media Day at Ball Arena on September 29, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets have been constantly hit with criticism about their roster construction and salary cap situation since winning an NBA championship in 2023. 

Now, such scrutiny is being thrown their way by one of their former players and a member of the Nuggets’ 2023 NBA championship team.

Michael Porter Jr. Calls Out The Denver Nuggets About Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Michael Porter Jr. #1 and Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets react after a foul is called during the second quarter against the LA Clippers in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome on May 01, 2025 in Inglewood, California.  (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

According to Michael Porter Jr., who was drafted by the Nuggets in 2018 and played as the team’s starting small forward during their 2023 title run, the Nuggets’ roster problems started when they put Christian Braun in the starting lineup, following the departure of veteran shooting guard and two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

“Christian Braun is a really, really, really good player. When we won the chip, he was coming off the bench. He was a really big part of that championship team. But he moves to the starting two spot,” Porter said on the Curious Mike show, pointing out that Braun could be much more effective if he is coming off the bench, just like in 2023.

“[Caldwell Pope] is the three-point threat. Not trying to drive, not trying to do anything but catch it and shoot. So when they put CB in that spot, it was a little different dynamic ’cause CB’s a really good cutter, transition, but he’s not really trying to spot up and shoot.”

Braun is locked on a lucrative five-year, $125 million contract with the Nuggets signed in October 2025, just two years after he played a bench role with Denver’s championship run. 

After winning the 2023 title, the front office let vital pieces like Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope walk without acquiring direct skill-set replacements.

Additionally, poor value decisions, such as those for Zeke Nnaji, Braun, and rookie contracts that didn’t pan out, depleted team depth over the past years. 

This offseason, financial pressure eventually forced the front office to trade young breakout player Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 2031 first-rounder rather than pay the tax bill. 

In the past season, the Nuggets got bounced out in the first round of the playoffs, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game across 44 regular-season appearances. An ankle injury plagued the middle of his season, limiting him to a career-low 44 games. 

Despite the missed time, he served as a full-time starter when healthy.

Notably, Braun shot only 30.1% from the 3-point line, the lowest of his NBA career. Shooting is something so valuable for the Nuggets and its superstar Nikola Jokic, who thrives in space.

Christian Braun Takes The Blame For Denver Nuggets’ Disappointing Run

Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz

GettySALT LAKE CITY, UT – APRIL 1 : Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets watches a shot drop during warm-up before their game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on April 1, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

After the Nuggets got eliminated from the NBA playoffs, Christian Braun took the blame, admitting that he did not play well enough. 

“I just think I’m the leader of this team,” Braun said via The Denver Post. “I’m the vocal leader of this team. And when we don’t play well as a whole, you can blame whatever you want … You can blame anything. But I didn’t play well enough as an individual, and I didn’t have this team ready enough to play in a tough series.”

Braun, nevertheless, vowed to be better next season.

“So we’ll be better. I’ll be better. I’m looking forward to next year, when we can respond.”

The Nuggets added veteran DeMar DeRozan, becoming the team’s biggest offseason acquisition this year.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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NBA Champion Calls Out Nuggets Decision To Put Christian Braun In Starting Role

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