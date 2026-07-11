The Denver Nuggets‘ main priority heading into the 2026 NBA offseason was to lock up Peyton Watson with a long-term contract.

As a restricted free agent, the Nuggets can match any offer sheet that Watson signs.

So far, Watson hasn’t agreed to anything, leaving the situation a mystery on the Denver front.

With Watson still without a long-term deal, there’s been discussion about a possible sign-and-trade out of Denver. The Los Angeles Lakers have been in the mix with those rumors.

Therefore, Watson’s interactions with LA’s Rob Pelinka caused quite the stir on social media on Friday, July 10.

NBA Fans React To Nuggets Free Agent’s Moment With Lakers GM

Nuggets fans took to Reddit to react to the clip:

“No assets and no cap space. Lakers literally can’t do s***,” ConcLaveTime wrote on Reddit.

“He wants out. Fine. Just be selfish like all teams do and make them pay as much as possible,” ShowdownValue said.

“It seems like Peyton wants to join these other teams more than they really want him. If he was that desperately wanted, you have to think that he would have gotten a significant RFA contract offer or sign & trade offer by now,” Orangesodazz added.

“Just end this saga already. Dude checked out on this team, we need to move on and focus on guys that want to be here,” fhujr stated.

“Hugging pelinka is crazy,” Main_Issue_3456 said.

“Despite with the Lakers having no assets or cap space, he can still be a Laker or go to any other team a year later if he takes the qualifying offer so he can be a UFA,” kbalmeda claimed.

Peyton Watson’s Situation

The only way the Nuggets lose Peyton Watson without anything in return is if a team offers a ridiculously pricey contract that is just too high for the Nuggets to match.

The Lakers splurged this offseason, making them sign-and-trade candidates for Watson. It’s going to cost more than just a new contract.

Still, the interaction is worth discussing. It’s certainly not rare for players and executives to link out in Vegas, as everybody knows each other in the NBA.

But the connection between the Lakers and Watson in the rumors creates a different feel for this scene.

The Peyton Watson situation doesn’t seem to be close to getting resolved. For the time being, the Nuggets still seem likely to retain their 23-year-old four-year veteran.