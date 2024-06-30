Nuggets Starter Predicted to Bolt for $70 Million Deal With 76ers

The Denver Nuggets may soon be replacing starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who is a strong candidate to sign elsewhere in NBA free agency. The sharpshooting veteran is sure to attract plenty of suitors thanks to his shooting and defensive prowess.

Fox Sports’ Yaron Weitzman offered his predictions for the biggest names in NBA free agency. The NBA analyst predicts Caldwell-Pope will leave Denver to sign a three-year, $70 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Caldwell-Pope has a $15.4 million player option with the Denver Nuggets,” Weitzman detailed in a June 25, 2024, article titled, “2024 NBA free agent rankings, predictions: Where will top 20 sign?” “You can be sure that he’ll decline that and enter free agency. A prototypical 3-and-D wing (40.6 3P% last season who regularly locked down opposing scorers), Caldwell-Pope has played an essential role for two championship teams (the 2020 Lakers and 2023 Nuggets). He will be the primary consolation prize for teams that don’t get George or Anunoby.

“Prediction: The Sixers, desperate to use their cap space, ink him to a three-year deal in the $70 million range, with the third season as a team option.”

The 76ers and Magic Have Been Linked to Paul George & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in NBA Free Agency

This would be a significant raise for Caldwell-Pope who most recently signed a two-year, $30.1 million contract. The veteran averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 40.6% from long range in 76 starts last season.

Caldwell-Pope’s future could depend on what happens to Paul George. The Sixers and Orlando Magic have both been floated as potential landing spots for the Nuggets guard. The challenge for KCP is these two franchises are also in the Paul George sweepstakes.

“ESPN Sources: Paul George is planning to take free agent meetings with the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic beginning late Sunday night and Monday on the West Coast,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski detailed in a June 29 message on X.



Nuggets Starter KCP Is Being Labeled as ‘One of the Focal Points of NBA Free Agency’

Nuggets GM Calvin Booth says Denver will be "okay" if KCP doesn't return and believes Christian Braun is ready to step up “It would be nice if he’s back, we’d have a lot of continuity together, but all the stuff I’ve looked at with lineup stuff and everything, Christian Braun is… pic.twitter.com/6HAwTdtCA7 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 27, 2024

NBA insider Marc Stein labeled the Magic, Sixers and Dallas Mavericks as teams with an interest in adding Caldwell-Pope. The Mavs have also been linked to Klay Thompson which would impact their ability to sign Caldwell-Pope to a lucrative new deal. Caldwell-Pope may need to wait on George and Thompson before signing with a team.

“Denver’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is emerging as one of the focal points of NBA free agency,” Stein wrote in a June 28 story titled, “Man In Demand: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.”

“A difference-maker, league sources say, who suddenly appears more likely than not to switch teams. The Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, appear especially well-positioned to capitalize on Caldwell-Pope’s expected availability if they choose.

“…Denver has the wherewithal to match strong bids for Caldwell-Pope because it holds his Bird Rights, but doing so would shove the Nuggets into serious second apron luxury-tax jeopardy and severely limit their team-building options around face of the franchise Nikola Jokić.”

Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth appeared to be preparing Denver fans for Caldwell-Pope’s likely exit. The Denver GM pointed to Christian Braun as a potential replacement if KCP signs elsewhere in NBA free agency.