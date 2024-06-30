Nuggets Starter to Bolt for Magic on $66 Million Deal in Free Agency: Report

After weeks of rumors, the Denver Nuggets are officially losing starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with the Magic. NBA free agent deals cannot become official until July 6, 2024.

“Kentavious Caldwell-Pope intends to sign a three-year, $66 million deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania noted in a June 30 message on X. “Massive pickup for the rising Magic, acquiring the starting shooting guard of two NBA title teams.”

The news means that Christian Braun emerges as the favorite to take over as Denver’s starting shooting guard. The Athletic’s Kevin O’Connor is among the analysts who praised the move for Orlando while labeling it a “huge loss” for Denver.

“Huge loss for the Nuggets,” O’Connor said in a series of June 30 messages on X. “An opportunity for Julian Strawther coming though, and more responsibility for Christian Braun. Suggs/KCP is gonna be an awesome defensive backcourt. Both were on my second team All-Defense ballot.”



The Nuggets Are Interested in Trading for Clippers Star Russell Westbrook: Report

The Nuggets could be shifting their attention to nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that Denver is interested in making a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for Westbrook.

“Russell Westbrook opted into his $4 million for this 2024-25 season, and now the Clippers are working to find a trade for Westbrook, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Fischer noted on June 30, 2024. “The Nuggets have already considered avenues to add Westbrook, sources said.”

The Magic Have Also Been Linked to Paul George in NBA Free Agency

It remains to be seen if this move takes the Magic out of the Paul George sweepstakes. Heading into free agency, the Magic were one of three teams who had secured a meeting with George.

“ESPN Sources: Paul George is planning to take free agent meetings with the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic beginning late Sunday night and Monday on the West Coast,” Wojnarowski detailed in a June 29 message on X.

Orlando could still attempt to orchestrate a sign-and-trade for George or Caldwell Pope but this pathway is more complicated. CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn detailed a potential pathway to land both players.

“This would need to start at around $21 million. They were RIGHT on the Paul George max line, so they’d need to save that much to stay in the hunt,” Quinn noted on X on June 30. “If the Magic still want PG they could save $17.4 million by waiving Jonathan Isaac, and then $5.3 million by trading Jett Howard.”