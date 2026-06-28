The Denver Nuggets’ roster could look a lot different around Nikola Jokic in 2026-2027.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is one of the key role players from this past season, who is garnering attention from other NBA teams as free agency quickly approaches.

Before June 28, it was becoming clear that Hardaway had a good shot at landing in a different situation once again. Now, The Stein Line is putting a name to Hardaway’s market.

Denver Nuggets Get NBA Free Agency Threat From Miami Heat

In the latest roundup of NBA intel, Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that the Miami Heat have interest in Hardaway.

In addition to Hardaway, the Heat are also taking a look at the Minnesota Timberwolves veteran, Mike Conley Jr. Although there were discussions about Conley potentially calling it a career after the 2026 playoffs, he confirmed that he would like to give it another run in the NBA.

Hardaway also showed no signs of reaching the end in 2025-2026.

Tim Hardaway Jr’s Career

The 34-year-old sharpshooter has been in the NBA since 2013.

Coming out of Michigan, Hardaway was the 24th overall pick in the draft. He was selected by the New York Knicks.

Through the first four seasons of his career, Hardaway appeared in 254 games. He produced averages of 13.8 points, and shot 34.1% from beyond the arc.

He spent two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, following his run with the Knicks. Then, Hardaway fired up a six-season run with the Dallas Mavericks. During that time, Hardaway appeared in 352 games. He shot 37.3% from three, producing 15.2 points per game. Hardaway also averaged 3.4 rebounds per game.

The Detroit Pistons acquired Hardaway for one season in 2024-2025. His 11.0 points per game as a full-time starter with the Pistons gave the Nuggets an idea that he could be a valuable reserve on their championship-hopeful roster.

Hardaway had a strong season. In 80 games, he shot 40.7% from three, taking 6.9 attempts per game. He produced 13.5 points per game and was a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

While the Nuggets could use Hardaway’s shooting off the bench, the veteran sharpshooter could get an intriguing offer from the Heat, who recently acquired one of the most prominent names in the game in Giannis Antetokounmpo. With Denver’s financial situation being difficult to navigate this year, the Heat could snag the 13-year veteran next week.