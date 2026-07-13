Denver Nuggets NBA Free Agent Tabbed As Lakers Target

Sitting on the NBA free agency market, the Denver Nuggets veteran Bruce Brown is able to sign wherever he pleases.

With nearly two weeks down, it seems the 29-year-old wing’s market isn’t very strong at the moment.

Don’t count Brown out of Denver just yet, but keep an eye on another Western Conference contender that could scoop him up as a Plan B option.

Denver Nuggets’ Bruce Brown Tabbed As Lakers Target

Right now, Jonathan Kuminga is a notable target for the Los Angeles Lakers.

After seeing his team option with the Atlanta Hawks get declined, Kuminga has been mentioned as a potential sign-and-trade candidate for the Lakers.

If that plan fails, Lakers On SI suggests that Brown could make sense as a fallback option.

“Although he’s not the same player he was when he won an NBA title playing alongside Nikola Jokic with the Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown isn’t a bad option for the Lakers,” Ryan Ward of Lakers On SI wrote.

“He doesn’t bring the size that Kuminga or Williams do, but Brown has championship experience, along with being a decent rebounder and defender, and can be another reliable ballhandler off the bench.”

Bruce Brown’s Denver Nuggets History

The first time Brown landed in Denver was in 2022.

At the time, Brown signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Nuggets during the offseason. As a restricted free agent for the Brooklyn Nets, Brown could’ve returned with a matched offer sheet. The Nets declined.

During the 2022-2023 season with the Nuggets, Brown played in 80 games with just 31 starts. He played a key role by averaging 11.5 points, shooting 35.8% from deep.

Over the playoff run, Brown averaged 12.0 points, making 51.1% of his shots from the field in 20 games. The Nuggets won the NBA Finals.

After bouncing around the NBA through two seasons, Brown signed a one-year contract to return to the Nuggets one year ago. Last year, Brown played in 82 games.

As one of the Nuggets’ top reserves, Brown averaged 7.9 points, while making 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Throughout his career, Brown has appeared in 539 games. He has proved to be a reliable reserve over eight years.

Beyond the Nuggets, Brown played for the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Nets.