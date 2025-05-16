NBA Legend Sends Strong Message to Nuggets Julian Strawther

The Denver Nuggets forced Game 7, in part, thanks to a breakout performance from an unheralded role player.

So Julian Strawther’s 15-point effort in just 19 minutes that propelled Denver to a 119-107 win over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 caught the attention of Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, who lauded the guard’s preparation and resilience.

“When the moment came, you took advantage of it because you were ready,” Thomas said on NBA TV while cuing up a question for Strawther during the channel’s postgame coverage of Game 6.

The 2024-25 season has been a roller-coaster ride for Strawther, and that has continued even in this series against the Thunder. The second-year guard has just 29 points scored in just 54 minutes in the series and was a healthy scratch in Denver’ previous win, a 113-04 overtime victory in Game 3 at Ball Arena.

But Strawther came through in Game 6, helping Denver turn around a 12-point first-half deficit by scoring all of his points in the second half while the Nuggets outscored the Thunder 61-46.

Doing It All

Thomas was right to laud Strawther’s preparedness, but staying ready is easier said than done, especially for a player of his college pedigree.

Strawther was a star at Gonzaga, playing alongside series rival Chet Holmgren as well as Andrew Nembhard of the Indiana Pacers. He was all-West Coast Conference in his junior year and declared for that year’s draft.

But success in the NBA has come less easily to Strawther. He’s started just four of 115 NBA games in his two years in the association and has missed time with knee and ankle injuries.

Still, Strawther was ready when his number got called in Game 6, and he scored the most since Feb. 20, when he put up 16 points against Charlotte.

“The last couple of months, I’ve been dealing with injuries and being in and out of the rotation,” Strawther said on NBA TV. “I’m staying consistent to my routine and understanding that if I can put my work in, I can trust and be OK with whatever happens out there on the court.

“In the playoffs, we need guys that can step up, and I feel like I’m one of those guys that can do it.”

Production Needed

Denver coach David Adelman also lauded Strawther for his success on defense, which isn’t the second-year player’s strong suit.

“Julian is going to get credit for scoring 15 points; I thought he held water on defense too,” Adelman said. “That was a big deal. You want to keep an offensive player out there, but they have to be able to handle their own on the other end, and he did.

“Tonight we had a guy step up and make shots.”

Strawther only was asked to produce offensively with star guard Jamal Murray’s minutes cut due to an illness. But aside from staying prepared, Strawther also seems to understand his role where he may cede offense to Murray and MVP Nikola Jokic in exchange for high-intensity play — which may be needed again in Game 7, if his number is called again.

“I understand I’ve got to bring energy on both ends of the ball,” Strawther said. “In a win-or-go-home situation, there’s no energy to conserve.”