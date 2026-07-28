PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 31: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic big man rivalry hasn’t been too relevant over the past couple of NBA seasons due to the former player’s inability to stay healthy.
Although Embiid and Jokic are getting a year older, beyond 30 now, the legendary center Shaquille O’Neal imagines they will both remain at the top of their game during the 2026-2027 NBA season.
Except for this time around, Shaq believes that Embiid will be on top when the season is all said and done.
NBA Legend Shaq Makes Bold Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid Prediction
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 08: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets guards Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center on November 08, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
“I’ll tell you what—I’m calling it out now—he’s going to be healthy this year. Joel Embiid is going to dominate this year. You heard it here first. Joel Embiid will be the best big man in the league. He’s passing up the Joker this year. He’s going to work this year.”
The Sixers center played in just 38 games last year. When healthy, Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. He wasn’t an All-Star, but many debated he was snubbed in the Eastern Conference.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 16: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers embrace before playing at the Wells Fargo Center on January 16, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic continued his impressive stretch of MVP candidacy. Despite just making the 65-game mark after dealing with an early knee injury, Jokic was the runner-up for the MVP award for the second year in a row. He’s been a finalist for the award for the past six seasons.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 16: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a lay up past Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on January 16, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
For a three-year stretch from 2020 to 2023, Jokic and Embiid were consistently battling it out for the trophy. The Sixers’ star won it once, when he averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in 2022-2023. Jokic took it home in the following year.
The NBA world isn’t anticipating a fall-off for the Nuggets star. He’ll likely be right back in the MVP conversation. However, Shaq insists that Embiid is going to become his No. 1 challenger once again, after playing in just 96 games over the past three years.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic big man rivalry hasn’t been too relevant over the past couple of NBA seasons due to the former player’s inability to stay healthy. Although Embiid and Jokic are getting a year older, beyond 30 now, the legendary center Shaquille O’Neal imagines they will both remain at the top of their game […]