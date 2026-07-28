The Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic big man rivalry hasn’t been too relevant over the past couple of NBA seasons due to the former player’s inability to stay healthy.

Although Embiid and Jokic are getting a year older, beyond 30 now, the legendary center Shaquille O’Neal imagines they will both remain at the top of their game during the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Except for this time around, Shaq believes that Embiid will be on top when the season is all said and done.

NBA Legend Shaq Makes Bold Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid Prediction

“Joel, time for him to step up. [He was hurt] last year. He better take some damn Tylenol and take some shots,” Shaq said, before his big statement.

“I’ll tell you what—I’m calling it out now—he’s going to be healthy this year. Joel Embiid is going to dominate this year. You heard it here first. Joel Embiid will be the best big man in the league. He’s passing up the Joker this year. He’s going to work this year.”

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The Sixers center played in just 38 games last year. When healthy, Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. He wasn’t an All-Star, but many debated he was snubbed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic continued his impressive stretch of MVP candidacy. Despite just making the 65-game mark after dealing with an early knee injury, Jokic was the runner-up for the MVP award for the second year in a row. He’s been a finalist for the award for the past six seasons.

For a three-year stretch from 2020 to 2023, Jokic and Embiid were consistently battling it out for the trophy. The Sixers’ star won it once, when he averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in 2022-2023. Jokic took it home in the following year.

The NBA world isn’t anticipating a fall-off for the Nuggets star. He’ll likely be right back in the MVP conversation. However, Shaq insists that Embiid is going to become his No. 1 challenger once again, after playing in just 96 games over the past three years.