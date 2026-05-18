NBA Rumors: Nuggets Get Key Update on Nikola Jokic’s Backup

The Denver Nuggets‘ trade for Jonas Valanciunas last July went under a microscope for a while. The veteran center was looking to play overseas after his run with the Sacramento Kings.

Valanciunas was a key acquisition for the Nuggets, as he was set to serve as Nikola Jokic’s primary backup. Ultimately, the Nuggets were able to convince the veteran center to stay in the NBA. He was paid $10.3 million for the year.

If Valanciunas played for Denver in 2026-2027, he would $10.0 million by finishing out the season. However, with just $2.0 million being guaranteed, that could leave the veteran center as a potential parting player in the offseason.

Heading into the new league year, signs are beginning to point to Valanciunas being one-and-done in Denver.

Does Valanciunas Have A Shot At Returning For Denver?

“The Nuggets have already agreed to guarantee him $2 million of that. But it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that he won’t be in Denver next season,” writes the Denver Post. “He might not be in the NBA at all.”

Last year, Valanciunas was in talks to join the Greek club Panathinaikos. He was reportedly gaining a three-year offer. The veteran center would’ve made more playing in Europe. Valanciunas stayed for the opportunity to play on a competitve roster after runs in New Orleans, Washington, and Sacramento.

In 2025-2026, Valanciunas appeared in 65 games. He shot 58.2% from the field, producing 8.7 points per game. The Nuggets center also came down with 5.1 rebounds per game, and dished out 1.2 assists per matchup.

The Nuggets finished third in the Western Conference, but were bounced out of the first round in six games. The run with the Nuggets didn’t go as planned for Valanciunas. Now, he appears to be on pace to play outside of the league once again.

If that’s all for Valanciunas’s NBA career, he finishes the run with over 1,000 games played. He suited up for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Pelicans, Wizards, Kings, and the Nuggets.