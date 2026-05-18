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NBA Rumors: Nuggets Get Key Update on Nikola Jokic’s Backup

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Nikola Jokic
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Denver starters outside of Jokic are all out tomorrow in San Antonio

The Denver Nuggets‘ trade for Jonas Valanciunas last July went under a microscope for a while. The veteran center was looking to play overseas after his run with the Sacramento Kings.

Valanciunas was a key acquisition for the Nuggets, as he was set to serve as Nikola Jokic’s primary backup. Ultimately, the Nuggets were able to convince the veteran center to stay in the NBA. He was paid $10.3 million for the year.

If Valanciunas played for Denver in 2026-2027, he would $10.0 million by finishing out the season. However, with just $2.0 million being guaranteed, that could leave the veteran center as a potential parting player in the offseason.

Heading into the new league year, signs are beginning to point to Valanciunas being one-and-done in Denver.

Does Valanciunas Have A Shot At Returning For Denver?

Jonas Valanciunas, LeBron James, Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on February 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

“The Nuggets have already agreed to guarantee him $2 million of that. But it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that he won’t be in Denver next season,” writes the Denver Post. “He might not be in the NBA at all.”

Last year, Valanciunas was in talks to join the Greek club Panathinaikos. He was reportedly gaining a three-year offer. The veteran center would’ve made more playing in Europe. Valanciunas stayed for the opportunity to play on a competitve roster after runs in New Orleans, Washington, and Sacramento.

In 2025-2026, Valanciunas appeared in 65 games. He shot 58.2% from the field, producing 8.7 points per game. The Nuggets center also came down with 5.1 rebounds per game, and dished out 1.2 assists per matchup.

Jonas Valanciunas could emerge as a target for the New York Knicks.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 10: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Washington Wizards looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on January 10, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Nuggets finished third in the Western Conference, but were bounced out of the first round in six games. The run with the Nuggets didn’t go as planned for Valanciunas. Now, he appears to be on pace to play outside of the league once again.

If that’s all for Valanciunas’s NBA career, he finishes the run with over 1,000 games played. He suited up for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Pelicans, Wizards, Kings, and the Nuggets.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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