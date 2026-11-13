Since the Denver Nuggets cut ties with Michael Porter Jr., the veteran sharpshooter has been one of the most notable trade targets in the NBA.

He’s going on a second straight season falling under that category.

As The Athletic’s Sam Amick laid out the Brooklyn Nets‘ situation, he noted that Porter and his teammate Julius Randle are “widely discussed as top targets in league circles.”

That was the case for Porter throughout his first post-Nuggets run. It seems that, with his five-year deal running out, that will be the case again.

NBA Trade Rumors Target Ex-Nuggets Star Again

When Porter was sent to the Nets, he wrapped up a six-year run with the Nuggets. That run included 345 games. During that time, Porter produced an average of 16.2 points, while shooting 40.6% from three.

Along with his scoring, Porter came down with 6.4 rebounds per game, and dished out 1.4 assists per game.

After a 77-game run in 2024-2025, the Nuggets targeted Brooklyn sharpshooter Cam Johnson. Porter got a fresh start for the first time in his NBA career.

With the Nets, Porter appeared in 52 games last season. He was widely viewed as an All-Star snub. The veteran shot 46.3% from the field and hit on 36.3% of his threes.

Porter posted averages of 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

So far this season, Porter has appeared in 11 games for the Nets. While his scoring is slightly down (21.5 points per game), his efficiency from deep is up to 37.5% from three. In addition to his scoring, Porter is coming down with 7.5 rebounds per game and averaging 1.3 steals.

Any team interested in Porter would have to match a notable $40.8 million salary. Considering Porter’s championship experience, he’ll certainly get interest from contenders before the February deadline this year. The rumblings are already going.