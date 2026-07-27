Nikola Jokic Captures Greatest Accomplishment This Year

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets captured his biggest personal accomplishment of the year during the NBA offseason.

Jokic won the Dužijanca harness race at the Subotica Hippodrome in Serbia for the second consecutive year this month, with his star horse “Delicious Gar” from his Dream Catcher stable taking the top prize.

Just like last year, Jokic was ecstatic with the result, hugging his team and children, and raising the trophy on the horse track. He celebrated directly on the track popping champagne alongside his brother Nemanja and his children, Ognjena and Ignjat.

“Nikola Jokic has won the most prestigious horse race in Serbia for the 2nd straight year 🏇 ‘Delicious Gar,’ Jokic’s new star horse, is now on a 4-race winning streak. Last year it was ‘Demon Dell’Est’ from Jokic’s Dream Catcher stable who won the Dužijanca,” Nuggets reporter Harrison Wind wrote on X.

The race is a key centerpiece of the broader Dužijanca festival. It is a century-old Bunjevac harvest celebration in Subotica thanking God for a successful wheat crop.

It also functions as a top-tier international standard event. The race attracts over 80 horses from multiple countries across Europe.

Last year, Jokic was brought to tears when his horse won the race for the first time.

The race is just over two weeks since representing Serbia in the FIBA World Cup European qualifying tournament, his first taste of basketball since getting eliminated in the NBA playoffs last April.

Nikola Jokic Picks Between An NBA Championship Or A Horse Racing Title

ESPN’s Malika Andrews asked Nikola Jokic about the difference between winning an NBA championship and a horse racing title.

Jokic picked between them in an exclusive interview with ESPN.

“For the record, a horse race and your horse winning, and you bursting into tears or an NBA championship?” Andrews asked the Serbian giant, who has won three NBA MVPs, in the interview.

“NBA championship right now,” Jokic answered.

Jokic last won an NBA title in 2023 and has not been in the conference finals ever since, as the Nuggets struggled to return to the league’s mountaintop over the past three seasons.

In their 2025-2026 NBA campaign, they finished third in the regular season but lost in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves after numerous players were injured on their squad during the playoff matchup.

Nikola Jokic “Cares A Lot” About Winning Basketball Games

Contrary to popular belief, Nikola Jokic cares a lot about winning basketball games.

In the same interview with Malika Andrews, Jokic revealed his mentality about winning in the sport that many believed he is one of the best to ever do it.

“I care a lot. I think if you don’t care for winning, you’re not supposed to be in this sport,” Jokic said before noting that it was just his personality. “It’s just my personality, maybe a little bit, is different — where I accept victory, and accept success in different ways, but I think I care about basketball, and I love to play basketball. I enjoy it and I enjoy competing.”

Jokic is expected to carry the Nuggets once more next season as they look to regain the NBA title and add to the all-time great center’s resume.