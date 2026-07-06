Nikola Jokić Reveals Real Reason Behind Nuggets Contract Decision

Nikola Jokić has finally answered one of the Denver Nuggets‘ biggest offseason questions.

He’s staying.

The three-time NBA MVP confirmed Monday that he plans to wait until next summer to sign a new contract with the Nuggets, while making it abundantly clear that his decision has nothing to do with uncertainty about his future in Denver.

“My idea is to sign next summer and stay in Denver for the rest of my career,” Jokić said after Serbia defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game.

“My wish is to stay and play for Denver the rest of my career.”

For a franchise built entirely around its generational superstar, those comments provide the clarity the Nuggets had been hoping to hear.

Business Is Driving the Delay

Jokić’s decision to postpone extension talks isn’t about leverage or uncertainty over his future.

It’s about maximizing the final contract of his career.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, league sources close to Jokić said the Serbian superstar intends to wait because doing so would allow him to sign a five-year maximum contract next summer instead of the four-year extension currently available.

The financial difference is enormous.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks reported that by waiting until the 2027 offseason and signing as a free agent, Jokić would become eligible for a five-year, $359.5 million contract with the Nuggets—the richest contract in NBA history.

Such a deal would also push Jokić’s career on-court earnings to approximately $724 million, according to Marks.

Sources close to Jokić told Amick that securing the additional guaranteed season late in his career is a significant factor in the decision.

Jokić confirmed that money—not his commitment to Denver—is driving the timeline.

“The decision is strictly business oriented,” Jokić said.

“My wish is to stay and play for Denver the rest of my career. It’s on them if they want me.”

The final remark came with a smile.

Considering Jokić has finished first or second in MVP voting in each of the past six seasons, there is little doubt about how the Nuggets will respond.

No Reason for Nuggets to Panic

Jokić’s timeline aligns perfectly with the NBA’s financial rules.

He is already under contract for the 2026-27 season and owns a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.

If he signs now, league rules limit him to a four-year extension.

By waiting another year—and potentially declining that player option—he becomes eligible for a five-year supermax contract that guarantees significantly more money and another season of security.

The strategy carries little downside for either side.

Denver retains its franchise cornerstone for at least another season, while Jokić positions himself for the richest contract of his Hall of Fame career.

Jokić’s Commitment Brings Clarity to Nuggets’ Offseason

The timing of Jokić’s comments is especially significant.

Only one day earlier, The Athletic reported that the Nuggets remain far apart from restricted free agent Peyton Watson in contract negotiations.

While Denver has consistently maintained it intends to match any offer sheet Watson signs, league sources told Amick the Nuggets are also open to a sign-and-trade if negotiations fail to produce an agreement.

The Los Angeles Clippers are among the teams that have shown legitimate interest in Watson, though their own restricted free-agent negotiations with Bennedict Mathurin could complicate any pursuit.

Jokić’s public commitment doesn’t resolve Watson’s future.

It does, however, eliminate any uncertainty surrounding Denver’s franchise player.

With Jokić once again reaffirming his desire to finish his career in a Nuggets uniform, the organization can approach the remainder of the offseason with complete clarity about its championship timeline.

That only increases the importance of decisions such as Watson’s contract.

Whether the Nuggets ultimately reach a long-term agreement with the 23-year-old forward, match an outside offer sheet or pivot to a sign-and-trade, the objective remains unchanged: maximize Jokić’s championship window while one of the greatest players in franchise history is still at the peak of his powers.

Jokić has made his intentions unmistakable.

Now the Nuggets can focus entirely on making sure the roster around him is good enough to compete for another NBA championship.