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Nikola Jokic Contract Prediction Doesn’t Help Nuggets

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center on December 29, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

When it comes to the NBA, most of the time, what you get is what you have to pay for. In the Denver Nuggets‘ case, they get elite pay from Nikola Jokic. Therefore, they have to pay up.

This summer, Nikola Jokic is in line for an extension. His five-year, $276.1 million deal is on the final guaranteed season. If Jokic stays on the same deal, he could opt out of $62.2 million and become a free agent in 2027.

Nikola Jokić

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 21: Nikola Jokić #15 of the Denver Nuggets in action during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Considering Jokic has been the face of the Nuggets for many years now, that’s the last situation the Nuggets want to find themselves in. Locking up the star center as early as possible is in Denver’s best interest.

Will Nikola Jokic Do The Nuggets A Favor?

Nikola Jokic

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 25: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on December 25, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Money is tight for the Nuggets.

The CBA won’t do Denver any favors, and a contract prediction from Bleacher Report suggests that Jokic’s next deal won’t either.

According to BR’s projection, Jokic is likely to earn $278 million over four years. That could raise his $62.8 million option salary in 2027-2028.

The Nuggets will have to make a handful of critical changes, but nothing about the expectations for Jokic will change. There aren’t any Jalen Brunson discounts happening in Denver.

“Earning slightly more than Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jokić will similarly opt out of his final year to extend at a five percent raise to a starting salary of $62 million, which would be larger than the 35 percent max if the salary cap does not climb above current projections.”

Jokic Will Get His Deserved Payday

GettySALT LAKE CITY, UT – APRIL 1: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets calls a play during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on April 1, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

The 2026 playoff run for the Nuggets will leave a sour taste for all involved–including Jokic. Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert finally cracked the code for a series.

Jokic shot just 44.6% from the field and 19.4% from three. Denver’s struggles stemmed beyond Jokic’s shortcomings, but he’s far from blameless.

At the end of the day, six games shouldn’t hurt Jokic. He’s still one of the best players in the NBA. If the Nuggets don’t give him well over $250 million, another team will. In 65 games, he averaged a triple-double with 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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