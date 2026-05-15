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Nikola Jokic Credited as Inspiration for Top 5 NBA Draft Prospect

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Nikola Jokic
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Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is a three-time NBA MVP.

Being one of the top players in the NBA, it doesn’t come as a surprise when incoming rookies admit that Nikola Jokic is one of their favorites.

University of North Carolina star Caleb Wilson joined the club this week, while meeting with reporters at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Illinois.

When Wilson was revealing some of his inspirations, he credited Jokic for being at the top of his list.

Nikola Jokic

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 31: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels turns as he catches a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Hank McCamish Pavilion on January 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“I really like Jokic. He was my favorite player, even before his MVP,” Wilson told reporters. “I really liked how he played. I really wasn’t that athletic when I was younger, believe it or not.”

Wilson is fond of Jokic’s ability to dominate in the half-court.

Despite playing the center position, Jokic’s versatility has allowed him to develop into one of the best playmakers in the game.

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 02: Nikola Jokic #15 and Aaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets celebrate a shot in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena on November 2, 2024, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

This past season, Jokic was No. 1 in the NBA for assists per game with 10.7. Along with his passing, the star center produced 27.7 points per game and came down with 12.9 rebounds per game. He led the league in rebounds per game.

Once again, Jokic was voted as an MVP finalist. This season marks the sixth year in a row in which Jokic has a real shot at the award. He has won it three times already.

Caleb Wilson Is On His Way To The NBA

North Carolina Tar Heels College Basketball News: Caleb Wilson, the projected NBA Draft lottery pick, fractured his hand.

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 31: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels turns as he catches a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Hank McCamish Pavilion on January 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The UNC standout just wrapped up his freshman year with the Tar Heels.

In 24 games, Wilson started in every matchup. He averaged 31.3 minutes on the court. Wilson shot 57.8% from the field and scored 19.8 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Wilson produced 9.4 rebounds per game, along with 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks.

Heading into Combine week, Wilson was viewed as a top-five selection. The early post-lottery mock draft cycle strongly suggests that Wilson could end up going off the board at No. 4, joining the Chicago Bulls.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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