Nikola Jokic Credited as Inspiration for Top 5 NBA Draft Prospect

Being one of the top players in the NBA, it doesn’t come as a surprise when incoming rookies admit that Nikola Jokic is one of their favorites.

University of North Carolina star Caleb Wilson joined the club this week, while meeting with reporters at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Illinois.

When Wilson was revealing some of his inspirations, he credited Jokic for being at the top of his list.

“I really like Jokic. He was my favorite player, even before his MVP,” Wilson told reporters. “I really liked how he played. I really wasn’t that athletic when I was younger, believe it or not.”

Wilson is fond of Jokic’s ability to dominate in the half-court.

Despite playing the center position, Jokic’s versatility has allowed him to develop into one of the best playmakers in the game.

This past season, Jokic was No. 1 in the NBA for assists per game with 10.7. Along with his passing, the star center produced 27.7 points per game and came down with 12.9 rebounds per game. He led the league in rebounds per game.

Once again, Jokic was voted as an MVP finalist. This season marks the sixth year in a row in which Jokic has a real shot at the award. He has won it three times already.

Caleb Wilson Is On His Way To The NBA

The UNC standout just wrapped up his freshman year with the Tar Heels.

In 24 games, Wilson started in every matchup. He averaged 31.3 minutes on the court. Wilson shot 57.8% from the field and scored 19.8 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Wilson produced 9.4 rebounds per game, along with 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks.

Heading into Combine week, Wilson was viewed as a top-five selection. The early post-lottery mock draft cycle strongly suggests that Wilson could end up going off the board at No. 4, joining the Chicago Bulls.