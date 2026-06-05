Nuggets Get Uncertain Nikola Jokic Supermax Extension Update

Questions have popped up for the Denver Nuggets, and one uncertain conversation taking place is the contract extension talks for franchise superstar Nikola Jokic.

Because of Jokic’s dominance since the turn of the decade, MVP awards have piled up, and the Serbian superstar is eligible for a supermax contract extension with the Denver Nuggets this summer.

Nikola Jokic has stated in previous interviews that his plan is to be a “Nugget forever.”

He passed up the chance at a four-year, $212 million deal last offseason because of the opportunity to sign a four-year, $293 million deal.

However, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps believes there’s skepticism that a deal will get done.

Tim Bontemps Says There’s Uncertainty in Nikola Jokic-Nuggets Extension

“A few years ago, when he had the first chance to sign this extension, what did he do? He said, ‘I’m going to sign the extension,’ And then he signed it.” ESPN’s Tim Bontemps explained on The Kevin O’Connor Show. “He may be over in Serbia and just sign the thing on July 1 or whenever he’s officially able to sign it, but that to me is one of the biggest questions of the whole summer.”

“I think he’s going to, but until he says ‘I’m signing it,’ and we see him sign it, I’m at least going to wonder if it’s going to happen or not,” the insider added.

Nikola Jokic will remain with the Denver Nuggets in 2026-27, earning $59 million next season. However, he has a $62.84 million player option for the 2-27-28 season that creates uncertainty about the future of the Nuggets’ superstar center.

Nikola Jokic Continues Dominance Despite the Age Factor

In his age-31 season, Nikola Jokic has shown no signs of slowing down with the Denver Nuggets. He averaged a triple-double for the second straight year with numbers of 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game.

Jokic earned his eighth-straight All-Star selection, was a unanimous vote for the All-NBA First Team, and became the first player in NBA history to lead the league in both rebounds and assists per game in a single season.

A late-December knee injury that resulted in a hyperextended left knee and a bone bruise kept Jokic out for 16 straight games. Once he returned on Jan. 30, he showed no signs of limitation and continued to dominate for the Nuggets.

What Other Questions do the Nuggets Have This Offseason?

Another big question for the Denver Nuggets this offseason is restricted free agent Peyton Watson. Before a right hamstring strain that kept him limited in the second half of the 2025-26 season, Watson put up career numbers.

In 54 games, Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 49.1/41.1/73.0 shooting splits.

The Denver Post’s Bennett Durando believes that Watson is a top priority for the front office this season, even if re-signing the 23-year-old means the Nuggets will have to let go of other assets.

Cam Johnson is looked at as the top player on the trade block for the Nuggets, says Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

The 30-year-old is heading into his final year under contract in 2026-27, with an expected salary of $23 million.

Jamal Murray, coming off the best season of his career, and Aaron Gordon are two other players who have been labeled as players who could be traded by the Denver Nuggets.

Denver is expected to make a splash with one or two moves this offseason. This could result in players getting moved and supermax extensions being signed in order to get back to contending for the franchise’s second NBA championship.