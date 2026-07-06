Nikola Jokic Finally Makes Future Clear With Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP regarded as one of the best players in the world, has finally broken his silence about his contract intentions with the Denver Nuggets.

According to Jokic, when asked about his contract situation with the Nuggets, he intends to sign an extension in Denver next year and stay with the team for the rest of his NBA career.

“My idea is to stay with the Nuggets. I’ll probably sign next year. The reason for that is strictly business,” he said in Serbian after leading Serbia to a 92-81 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIBA World Cup 2027 European qualifiers.

“My desire is to play with Nuggets for the rest of my career. It’s up to them whether they’ll offer me that or not,” he added.

In the game, Jokic had a triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Why Would Nikola Jokic Delay His Contract Extension?

Jokic, who was drafted as the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, will earn $59 million for the 2026-27 season and has a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. He is holding off on signing a new deal to maximize his future financial earnings.

Jokic, 31, is already enshrined in the annals of Denver basketball history as he led the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA championship, their first-ever title.

The Nuggets are coming off a disappointing run in the past playoffs, where they lost in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game during the 2025-26 NBA regular season with the Denver Nuggets. He led the entire league in both rebounds and assists per game.

However, injuries in their roster held the Nuggets back, especially in the postseason. They have yet to reach the Western Conference Finals since winning the championship three years ago.

Nikola Jokic Set To Be A “Nugget Forever”

Despite the business decision of delaying his extension with Denver, Jokic is expected to be one of the rare stars to stay on one team for the entirety of their career.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Jokic is seen around the league as a “Nugget forever.”

“Yet while that chatter will likely continue until there’s another long-term commitment from the 31-year-old, team sources tell The Athletic that Jokić is still signaling a desire to remain in the Mile High City past his current contract,” he reported last month.

“Those sources, granted anonymity to speak candidly on the matter, say the Nuggets still have a great deal of confidence that Jokić’s stated plan to be “a Nugget forever” that was shared in late April remains intact.”

The Nuggets have been in trade rumors throughout the offseason, as they look to improve their roster around Jokic, who is the lone untouchable piece, according to team president Josh Kroenke in his end-of-season press conference.

Yet, the Nuggets have yet to pull off any huge trade or sign any big-name free agent off the market to maximize their championship window with Jokic.