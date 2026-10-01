Nikola Jokic Gives Honest Take on Nuggets’ Lackluster Offseason

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are largely keeping the same core of players for the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

The Nuggets added veteran wing DeMar DeRozan during the offseason while keeping their core of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon intact. Notably, no big-name player or star was brought to the team despite losing in the first round of the playoffs last season

However, Jokic isn’t sweating the Nuggets’ lackluster offseason, as the team’s core still fully trusts him, and that core won the NBA championship in 2023.

“The starting unit is the same, but there’s a bunch of new guys,” Jokic said during the team’s buildup for the upcoming season. “I think they’re going to be good. It feels normal, feels like second nature. It feels like you know what we should be doing.”

Nikola Jokic Gets Real About His Denver Nuggets Teammates

Jokic, who is the engine of the Nuggets offense, is also keeping a close eye on his teammates, especially the new ones, as he navigates the squad.

“I think they didn’t even know, but I really pay attention even when they shoot with the coaches, even when they lift. I really pay attention to what they’re doing, how they’re reacting, how they’re talking to the coaches, players, trainers,” the three-time NBA MVP said. “I think those things kind of tell you about them too.”

Operating under strict luxury tax and second-apron constraints, Denver’s front office opted to stand pat on their core.

The most prominent saga of the summer concluded when the team traded restricted free agent wing Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade deal after failing to agree on a contract extension. To replace his depth and production, Denver made its biggest splash by signing six-time All-Star DeRozan to a one-year deal.

The front office also matched a two-year, $12 million offer sheet from the Oklahoma City Thunder to retain Spencer Jones and re-signed guard Tyus Jones.

Additional incoming depth includes veteran big man Marvin Bagley III, EuroLeague standout Alpha Diallo, and guard Lonnie Walker IV on an Exhibit 9 training camp deal.

In the 2026 NBA Draft, the Nuggets traded their 26th overall pick to the Spurs to secure Trevon Brazile at No. 35 alongside No. 49 pick Bryce Hopkins. The team rounded out the roster just ahead of training camp by adding guard Ryan Nembhard on a two-way contract.

Nikola Jokic Is Staying With Denver For The Long Term

Despite some rumors of his potential exit from the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is not going anywhere, even as he waits for next year to come before signing a contract with the team.

Jokic made it known during media day that he will be signing the contract next season, which would make him the richest player in the league in terms of contract.

“I’m going to sign the contract next summer — if they want me,” Jokic said. “I talked to Ben (Tenzer). I talked to Jon (Wallace). I talked to Josh (Kroenke). They know my opinion, and I was being more than open about it. And hopefully, they trust me.”

Jokic is eligible to sign a projected historic five-year, $359.5 million contract in the summer of 2027 if he declines his player option and enters free agency.

Right now, Jokic is expected to lead the Nuggets once more to potentially prove again that he is the best player in the world.